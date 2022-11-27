One of the NFL's Very Best Shows He's Just as Good Off the Field, Calls Out 'Attack Against Our Young Ones'

By virtually any metric, be it statistically, the eye test, or the fact that his team won the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams standout Cooper Kupp was the best receiver in football last year.

This year, between injuries and general Rams struggles, Kupp’s star hasn’t shone quite as brightly as it did on the gridiron last year.

But off the field? Kupp’s as much of a superstar as he’s ever been this year, and a recent tweet proves that.

First, here’s the tweet that Kupp dropped on Saturday evening:

“To try to be a voice for our children, who rely on the protection of the men and women that were entrusted the responsibility of nurturing them and raising them up: Please make yourself aware of the attack against our young ones by @balenciaga, and ensure that they are held responsible for it!” Kupp posted to Twitter.

Kupp was referring to a series of truly disturbing ad imagery that fashion company Balenciaga came under fire for in recent weeks.

You can see some of that imagery below, which includes a court ruling that actually upheld “virtual” child pornography as protected speech, and “bondage” teddy bears:

WARNING: The following post includes imagery that any decent person will find disturbing.

the brand “Balenciaga” just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about ‘virtual child porn’ normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

In what many feel is an attempt to save face, Balenciaga pulled the advertisement and filed a lawsuit against the production company that created the ad, North Six Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des, while disavowing that they approved any of the more salacious elements of this advertising campaign.

“As a result of defendants’ misconduct, members of the public, including the news media, have falsely and horrifically associated Balenciaga with the repulsive and deeply disturbing subject of the court decision,” the lawsuit states, according to The New York Post. “Defendants are liable to Balenciaga for all harm resulting from this false association.”

The lawsuit is ongoing, so it’s hard to say where this will end up.

What’s not hard to surmise, however, is that Kupp exhibited some genuine bravery by even daring to speak out against the fashion titan. Balenciaga is very much in bed with the establishment media.

Notable celebrities like Kim Kardashian, singer Dua Lipa, and even the artist formerly known as Kanye West have all worked closely with Balenciaga. Of note, West has also condemned Balenciaga for this particular ad campaign, though it came after his association with them had been terminated. Balenciaga has also worked with the world’s most ubiquitous video game, Fortnite, and “The Simpsons.” They are a big deal among the Hollywood elites.

“For those of us in positions to create change in the way that companies manipulate people and advertise evil, please stand up!” Kupp wrote on Twitter. That seemed to be a direct call to action for some of his fellow celebrities.

Kupp’s courage to go against the grain and stand up for what’s right, especially when it comes to children, hearkens back to another NFL player of yore: Tim Tebow.

While Kupp has been a significantly better NFL player than Tebow ever was, the two both share their proud faith and have no problem expressing it in the NFL.

Tebow, whether he was kneeling in prayer during an NFL game or hosting a wonderful prom event for special needs children, has always put his charitable work ahead of his athletic career.

Kupp, meanwhile, still has much to offer on a football field. Again, at worst, he’s a top-5 wide receiver in football. He can use his influential platform to effect real change when it comes to these disgusting attacks targeting the minds of children.

One last interesting note: Balenciaga has completely scrubbed its Instagram profile (there are no posts in it at all) and appear to have just deleted its Twitter account altogether.

Perhaps all the extra attention a famous athlete like Kupp brought to the table may have been too much for the beleaguered fashion company.

