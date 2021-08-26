The NFL has enforced very strict protocols for unvaccinated players this offseason. On Thursday, one player found out the hard way just how stringent those rules are.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie tweeted a photo of a letter he received from the NFL informing him that he would be fined for his failure to wear a mask “for several minutes.”

The letter reads like a police report and includes specific times and locations where the alleged infractions occurred.

“On August 25, 2021, at approximately 2:15 p.m. while walking through the indoor fieldhouse and into the training room, you failed to wear a mask,” the letter begins.

“Then at approximately 4:35 p.m. on August 25, for several minutes, you again failed to wear a mask in the meeting area of the weight room while gathered near other players after the offensive meeting.”

The NFL said it had clearly set forth its mask requirements for unvaccinated players and accused McKenzie of ignoring them.

“Your refusal to wear a mask occurred after you were informed that it was required for unvaccinated players as set forth in your 2021 club discipline schedule and as reiterated by signage throughout the club facility stating that unvaccinated players may be subject to fines/discipline for failing to wear a mask.”

In his tweet, McKenzie accompanied the photo of the letter with a sarcastic admission of guilt. “They got me!” he said. “[NFL] you win!”

The letter says McKenzie had “potentially compromised not only your safety, but also the safety of others.” The league said this gave it the right to “impose discipline” on McKenzie.

In a separate tweet, McKenzie said that discipline amounted to a fine of nearly $15,000.

$14,650 damn 🙏🏾Pray for me 😁 https://t.co/rIFkYgV7gJ — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) August 26, 2021

Fellow Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who has been an outspoken critic of the NFL’s coronavirus policies, implied in a tweet that he had also been fined by the league.

“Don’t worry they got me too,” he wrote.

“But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense.”

Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

According to ESPN, Beasley was one of four Bills players who were sent home on Tuesday due to close contact with a fully vaccinated trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. Even though all four players tested negative on Tuesday, they must miss five days of practice due to the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players.

