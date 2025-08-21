In an age where celebrity unions often dissolve before the ink dries on the marriage certificate, former supermodel Kathy Ireland has gone against the flow.

Ireland, 62, posted a special anniversary message Wednesday on social media to her husband of 37 years, Greg Olsen.

“Happy Anniversary to my most amazing husband!” Ireland wrote. “After 37 years of this adventure of life with all the ups and downs, joys and sorrows, I love you far more today than when we were married.

“Thank you for loving me, our children and grandchildren. Thank you for having the wisdom to seek the Lord and the courage to keep your eyes on Him and not the wind and the waves.”

Marriage is not a contract. It’s a covenant. Ours is a covenant with God. We made a promise not only to each other, we made a promise to God. He equips us to love each other on unloveable days. He helps us see each other through His eyes. When we get out of the way and let Him… pic.twitter.com/RSzUMzhtxp — kathy ireland (@kathyireland) August 20, 2025

She offered details about her Christian outlook on marriage, which explained a lot about the longevity of the couple’s union.

“Marriage is not a contract. It’s a covenant,” Ireland declared. “Ours is a covenant with God.

“We made a promise not only to each other, we made a promise to God. He equips us to love each other on unloveable days. He helps us see each other through His eyes. When we get out of the way and let Him take over, He guides us to treat each other in truth and love.

“Here’s to never letting circumstances define or destroy us!” she concluded.

“Here’s to always giving thanks to God and keeping Him in first position. Here’s to seeking His wisdom for every decision big and small!

“With us at each others side, here’s to the most beautiful future! I love you!”

The couple married in 1988 and have three children, Erik, Lily, and Chloe, according to the U.K.’s Independent.

The stunningly beautiful Ireland was one of the most famous supermodels of the 1980s and 1990s, appearing, among many other famous publications, in 13 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues (including three covers), according to Forbes.

But her success didn’t end there. She demonstrated remarkable business savvy, building a multibillion-dollar licensing empire out of her brand.

Some of her most precious memories are more valuable to her than a price tag. She spoke recently with People about her longtime friendship with mega-movie star Elizabeth Taylor.

Ireland credited Taylor with helping her grow as a CEO, launching Kathy Ireland Home, Kathy Ireland Furniture, Kathy Ireland Laundry, and other ventures, according to the outlet.

But far more special to Ireland were the times she and Taylor used to pray and study the Bible together.

“As she got older and I got to spend time with her, yes, we talked about jewelry, we talked about business. But we did Bible studies together,” she recalled.

“We would go through the Old Testament, New Testament and bring them together, and it was really special,” Ireland said.

“She loved that. And I loved it. It was such a gift.

“And those are some of my most favorite memories of Elizabeth.”

