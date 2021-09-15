NFL Players Step In After Team Bans Unvaccinated Fans from Attending Games

After new rules banned anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus from attending Buffalo Bills home games, two Buffalo players said they will do what they can to help their fans see a game in person.

On Tuesday, officials of Erie County and Pegula Sports & Entertainment, the parent company that owns the Bills, announced new rules for Highmark Stadium, where the team plays at home, according to WIVB-TV.

The team is scheduled to play at home Sept. 26, against Washington, and Oct. 3, against the Houston Texans. Fans hoping to attend those games will have to have at least one vaccination shot by game day.

Any fans hoping to attend the scheduled Oct. 31 home game against the Miami Dolphins must be fully vaccinated, which to the county and team means their last shot must have taken place no later than October 17.

The new rules also require that children under age 12, who are not eligible for vaccinations, to wear a mask at all times.

According to WIVB, similar rules to fans of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres, also owned by Pegula, begin playing at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center in October., according to WIVB.

Bills fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the new edict.

A Twitter account under the name Chris Hauquitz used the social media platform to contact Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who has been outspoken in his criticism of vaccine mandates.

“Sad day for me as a Buffalo fan,” the post stated. “I was bringing my 10-year-old daughter to her first game in December all the way from Albuquerque. Already bought tickets. I won’t get the shot so now I don’t know what to do. I probably need to sell the tickets and find an away game.”

Beasley said not to give up yet.

“If you find an away game you are able to go to then I will buy the tickets for you guys. DM me names and every thing [and] I’ll figure out the best way to make it happen. Wish she could witness the mafia!” he tweeted, referring to the so-called Bills Mafia.

If you find an away game you are able to go to then I will buy the tickets for you guys. DM me names and every thing snd I’ll figure out the best way to make it happen. Wish she could witness the mafia! https://t.co/LfBdULPcmK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) September 15, 2021

Long snapper Reid Ferguson also got into the act after he was contacted by a Twitter account operating under the name Jordan Larrington.

“Well damn. Was so excited to see the @BuffaloBills play at home for the first time ever, especially being from Nebraska,” Larrington wrote. “But I guess the new rules for the stadium will keep me out. I guess I’ll have to watch @SnapFlow69 from the parking lot if I even go to Buffalo now…”

I hear you brother. If you can find your way to an away game this year, tix are on me 👊 #BillsMafia https://t.co/nFwpXK16wk — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) September 15, 2021

Ferguson responded, writing “I hear you brother. If you can find your way to an away game this year, tix are on me.”

According to the Buffalo News, a physical vaccination card, state-issued Excelsior Pass, CLEAR digital vaccination card or other government-issued proof will be required.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said spot checks will be made to guard against fake vaccination cards. He said anyone trying to pawn off a fake card could face felony charges.

The vaccination rules apply to all events at either venue, not just football or hockey games, according to the Buffalo News.

The newspaper noted that during the news conference at which the policy was outlined, “an uninvited man who happened to be nearby” made his feelings about the announcement clear.

