When you watch sports for long enough, you come to regard the most flamboyant athletes as also the least interesting. After all, what do they really do besides make an extra effort to draw attention to themselves? If you have seen enough of it, you probably feel more pity than disgust toward the athlete in question.

Disgust creeps in, however, when woke scolds piously lecture you about how you should — or must — support said athletes.

On Wednesday, ESPN football analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III irritated many social media users when he suggested in a post on X that fans in Chicago should paint their nails pink in support of former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, widely projected to go first overall to the Chicago Bears in the next month’s NFL draft in Detroit.

On Monday, Williams appeared at a USC women’s basketball game to watch freshman JuJu Watkins and the rest of the Trojans advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 73-55 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

Cameras caught the presumptive first pick in the NFL draft wearing pink fingernail polish and carrying a matching phone case. Some observers also thought he was wearing pink lipstick.

Now, Williams might have perfectly good reasons for making those choices.

In fact, according to USA Today, the star quarterback has a history of painting his nails. He does that in part to honor his mother, a lifelong nail technician.

Do you watch the NFL? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He shared the video on X and wrote, “Vibes onlyyyyy supporting our girls.”

Whatever the case might be, most fans probably do not care about Williams’ nails or his phone. Assuming he does get drafted first overall on April 25, Bears fans want to see touchdown passes and victories this fall.

But they probably do care — and have good reason to care — when they see signs of self-absorption.

And they definitely care when commentators tell them they must accept and support whatever purportedly harmless form of expression an athlete chooses.

Griffin, a former quarterback for the Washington Redskins — since rebranded as the Washington Commanders — does not appear to understand that.

“Let Caleb Williams be Caleb Williams. Ain’t nothing wrong with him wearing pink fingernail polish and having a pink phone case,” he said.

How does one not cringe at such phrases? “Let Caleb Williams be Caleb Williams,” as if the pink accessories form part of his identity? And to recoil from those accessories is to recoil from him?

It got worse.

“Quite frankly, if he goes to Chicago then Bears’ fans should be rocking whatever he is. Stop the hate and accept him for who he is. @CALEBcsw,” Griffin said.

Let Caleb Williams be Caleb Williams. Ain’t nothing wrong with him wearing pink fingernail polish and having a pink phone case. Quite frankly, if he goes to Chicago then Bears’ fans should be rocking whatever he is. Stop the hate and accept him for who he is. @CALEBcsw pic.twitter.com/DT1XEbjIs3 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 28, 2024

To put it mildly, most X users did not react favorably to the woke lecture.

“Nah, not accepting men wearing nail polish and lipstick. And don’t tell me I have too,” one person wrote.

Nah, not accepting men wearing nail polish and lipstick. And don’t tell me I have too. — iGGY (@windycityiggy) March 28, 2024

“Nah fam. We NEED MEN for our little boys to look up to. Not whatever this fantasy cos play is,” another said.

Nah fam. We NEED MEN for our little boys to look up to. Not whatever this fantasy cos play is. — Jay | The Midwest Dad | (@JC_Midwest) March 28, 2024

One X user suggested that Griffin had his eye on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth.

“Working hard for that MNF job i see @RGIII,” the person said.

Working hard for that MNF job i see @RGIII — Ethanopia (@ethanisweak) March 28, 2024

Another user took a more comedic approach, saying of Williams, “He’s LGBTQB1.”

In sum, one suspects that most sports fans have problems with two things: 1) self-absorbed athletes (of whom Williams might or might not be one) and 2) self-righteous sports commentators and writers.

For instance, sports fans of a certain age will remember the flamboyant Dennis Rodman, Hall of Fame power forward and five-time NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls.

In 1996, Rodman wore a wedding dress to a book signing in New York City.

He looked ridiculous, but I cannot recall anyone hating him for it.

The establishment media’s reflections on the stunt, however, are another matter.

“In short, Rodman inspired people to drop all the pretense and be their authentic selves,” according to CNN.

No, actually, Rodman drew attention to himself in a cheap and silly way. Again, no one hated him for it. But neither must they celebrate it. And when Griffin or CNN tells them that they should celebrate it, that is what they hate.

Williams may wear pink accessories if he chooses. But do not confuse the accessories with the man. Do not tell me I must accept the former as a reflection of the latter’s “authentic self.” And definitely do not tell me that I must call him something other than a man.

In fact, enough about “self” and “identity” altogether. Focus less on the person in the mirror, and you might find yourself part of something incomparably more important.

Easter Pitch - use through Sunday, March 31, then revert A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “He is risen! He is risen indeed!” Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago. So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons. First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early. Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over. In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics. Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview. If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.) Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country. Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity. On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business. Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth. Sincerely, Josh Manning P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now! P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.