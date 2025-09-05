NFL Season Starts in Wild Fashion: Eagles Star Ejected Before First Snap

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter had a disgraceful start to the new NFL season — by getting ejected before the first snap — after spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Viral videos on social media showed Carter, 24, spitting directly at Prescott, 32.

Eagles top defensive player Jalen Carter just got thrown out of the game for spitting on Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/gja6A6vADt — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 5, 2025

Shortly after the confrontation, the Philadelphia Eagles star got ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Extended footage showed Prescott spitting on the ground, in the direction of Carter, prior to the defensive player returning the gesture.

Carter rather obviously took offense, walked toward Prescott, got in his face, and appeared to trash-talk him before spitting directly at him.

THE PLOT THICKENS. More angles and context have surfaced about Jalen Carter’s ejection. 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/2eFceHs14V — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 5, 2025

Carter was widely rebuked and mocked on social media for his repulsive antics.

“Jalen Carter is the spitting image of Stacey Abrams,” one X user joked.

Jalen Carter is the spitting image of Stacey Abrams pic.twitter.com/rrXbkXRkdK — SSB (@bakerinCA) September 5, 2025

Another commenter observed: “That is absolutely disgusting and has no place in football or society as a whole.”

Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott had to be a suspension. That is absolutely disgusting and has no place in football or society as a whole.

pic.twitter.com/sr948UgyW4 — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) September 5, 2025

“If you spit on someone, the refs shouldn’t just kick him out of the game, @NFL should suspend him for 4 games or more,” one person wrote.

Wow. If you spit on someone, the refs shouldn’t just kick him out of the game, @nfl should suspend him for 4 games or more.

What a loser. #JalenCarter @dallascowboys @Eagles pic.twitter.com/9Jlb5XqKia — Carl Warner (@CarlRWarner) September 5, 2025

As it is, Carter has a shady background that should compel him to always be on his best behavior.

In 2023, he was charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with a fatal car crash that killed University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.

It was later revealed that Carter had been driving with a suspended license, WSB-TV reported.

Willock’s father has filed a $40 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Eagles star.

While the NFL correctly ejected Carter for his unsportsmanlike conduct, this incident spotlights the larger issue of pro athletes being coddled despite frequently engaging in violent and unacceptable behavior.

All pro sports contracts should include morals clauses that require athletes to abide by certain ethical standards of conduct if they want to be paid.

After all, NFL and NBA stars become multi-millionaires after being lionized as heroes and elevated as role models, when so many of them fall short of being decent human beings.

Most NFL team arrests since 2015. pic.twitter.com/QgbaPIYS2I — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) August 30, 2025

As a reminder, the Eagles signed Carter to a four-year, $22 million contract back in 2023.

It is not too much to ask that he and other pro athletes refrain from spitting at each other in exchange for being paid millions every year.

