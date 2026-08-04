Watch: Aaron Rodgers Goes Scorched Earth on 'Absolute Coward' Tony Fauci Live on ESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers spoke for millions of justifiably outraged Americans.

Monday on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers jokingly told host Pat McAfee and a group of largely sympathetic-sounding show regulars that he would plead the Fifth Amendment rather than answer questions about his impending final season in the NFL — a clear reference to the strategy adopted last week by Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill.

From there, Rodgers spent two full minutes eviscerating the “absolute coward” Fauci live on woke ESPN.

“I’m gonna plead the Fifth,” Rodgers said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The comment called forth laughter and other expressions of approval. McAfee smiled, removed his ball cap, and ran his fingers through his hair.

“Gotta love that guy!” one of the show regulars replied.

Meanwhile, fans clapped.

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“Like that absolute coward, Tony Fauci,” Rodgers continued. “Absolute coward. Are you kidding me? You got a pardon and you plead it over 100 times?”

“What are you scared of, Tony? I thought you were the science?”

On Wednesday, Fauci appeared before Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Notwithstanding a preemptive pardon from former President Joe Biden, Fauci refused to answer questions.

During COVID, the now-former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who also served as Biden’s chief medical advisor, kept a near-daily diary in which he recorded reflections that, in many cases, did not square with what he said publicly. The former bureaucrat also dwelt at length on his growing fame.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans suffered under COVID policies he helped orchestrate. People like Rodgers, who rejected the so-called COVID “vaccine,” endured censorship and rebuke from Fauci, Biden, and other tyrants. Sanctimonious media figures regularly pressed Rodgers about his vaccination status.

Thus, Rodgers went on at length about the relative paucity of coverage the establishment media gave to Fauci’s Wednesday “testimony.”

Then, while he was at it, the quarterback took ESPN to task for its selective coverage of various sports controversies.

Rodgers, however, did not stray long or far from his original subject.

“Go back to Fauci!” one of the show’s regulars insisted.

“Go back to Fauci?” the quarterback asked. “Go back to the coward Tony Fauci who’s ‘science,’ who’s spending the entire time writing in his diary about how fun it is to be famous? You gotta be kidding me.”

Rodgers clearly enjoyed giving the media its comeuppance.

“What are you gonna say about me now?” he asked. “You can’t talk about the COVID stuff because obviously it was made in a lab in China. That’s not even questionable anymore. Tony Fauci is an absolute criminal.”

Finally, when McAfee brought the conversation back to Rodgers’ career, the quarterback did not blink.

“It’s been a great life and a great career,” Rodgers replied. “And it’s nice to be sitting on this side now, especially after that coward pled the Fifth over 100 times. I thought you had a pardon there, Tony? Why couldn’t you answer one question the entire time?”

McAfee then told Rodgers that in four minutes the show had a hard out. The quarterback replied that he could happily keep the Fauci talk going for four minutes.

According to Outkick, the Steelers issued a statement acknowledging Rodgers’ right to his own “personal views.”

Meanwhile, a cloud of good sense must have descended upon the Pennsylvania football world. After all, last week, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio also enjoyed a few laughs at Fauci’s expense.

The entire scene with Rodgers, McAfee, and the other show regulars took place at Steelers training camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on the campus of Saint Vincent College — visible from this writer’s residence, by the way.

Of course, in all my years of rooting for the Steelers and walking to their training camp, I never saw or heard anything even half as sensible and delicious as what Rodgers said Monday.

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