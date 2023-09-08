NFL Star Chandler Jones Claims Raiders Sent Crisis Response to His Home Just Days Before Kickoff

Amid since-deleted social media blasts at the Las Vegas Raiders this week, defensive end Chandler Jones said a crisis response team was sent to his home.

In an Instagram story, Jones posted an ID badge belonging to Dr. Heather Thanepohn, clinic manager of the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team, according to Bleacher Report.

Jones said the Raiders sent her to call on him.

According to NBC. Jones said Thanepohn told the player he needed to go with the team because he was “in danger.”

The Chandler Jones situation with the Raiders reminds me of the Antonio Brown one. Fans are wondering if Chandler plays Week 1 against the Broncos. I’m not sure if he plays a single game this season for Las Vegas.#RaiderNation — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 7, 2023

A Tuesday Instagram post was aimed at Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, according to NFL.com

“It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what’s right,” the since-deleted message read.

Jones also posted that he does not want to play for the Raiders if “that is my head coach or GM,” referring to McDaniels and Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler, according to Sports Illustrated.

Should NFL Teams take aggressive mental health interventions on behalf of players? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Jones posted screenshots of communications with the team.

More from Chandler Jones IG pic.twitter.com/eS5NEMF4E3 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 7, 2023



McDaniels on Wednesday acknowledged that Jones was absent from the team but called it a “personal situation,” according to Bleacher Report.

“Right now, we’re going day to day … so we’ll kind of take it one day at a time,” he said. “It’s a private matter and, you know, if there’s something to report on it, then we’ll do that. But as of right now, there’s nothing.

“I’m not going to get into this. It’s a personal situation. It’s a private matter. If you want to talk about the game on Sunday, I’ll be excited to talk about the game.”

I hate seeing everyone speculating about Chandler Jones. It’s fairly apparent this is a mental health type situation and all that should be talked about is hope that he gets the help he needs. — RaidersBandwagon (@RaiderBandwagon) September 7, 2023

Bleacher Report noted that Jones had signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders in 2022, before having what the outlet described as “arguably, the worst full season of his career.”

Defensive end Tyree Wilson was the seventh overall pick in the draft, but is listed behind Jones in the depth chart, NBC noted.

With Jones’ ongoing issues, Wilson should have ample opportunity to play when the Raiders travel to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.