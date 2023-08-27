There’s usually not a ton of meaningful analysis to be wrung from an NFL preseason game.

There’s usually even less information to glean from rote sideline interviews — preseason or not.

So imagine the surprise of NFL fans masochistic enough to spend their Friday evening watching preseason football on CBS when an innocuous sideline interview with new Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen actually did yield some important, meaningful analysis.

That analysis? This precocious Panthers team — where the team’s best players are barely old enough to rent a car — has one heck of a leader running routes for its rookie quarterback.

And that’s meaningful because, unlike something as hollow as preseason stats, leadership translates at every level and every version of football. It’s particularly invaluable for a team as young as the Panthers.

But while Thielen suiting up in that Carolina blue will be a welcome sight for Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, whom the team took with the first overall pick in this past NFL draft, it will be a jarring sight for people who are used to seeing Thielen in “Skol” purple and gold.

You see, Thielen has been deeply rooted in Minnesota football for quite some time now.

The man was born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and played college football for the Minnesota State Mavericks, before joining the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Thielen saw incredible success in Minneapolis, making an All-Pro team and two Pro-Bowl teams during his tenure there.

He was a big football deal in Minnesota — and the state undoubtedly means the same to him, still.

Given all that, Thielen was asked about such a dramatic personal and professional change in his life during a sideline interview in the Panthers’ Friday game against the Detroit Lions.

It was during this interview that Thielen dropped some pearls of wisdom that one can only wish would come more often from professional athletes.

“You proved [your skill] for 10 years in Minnesota, also went to Minnesota State,” began CBS sideline reporter AJ Ross, early in the second quarter of the preseason game. “What has that transition been like for you, moving here to Charlotte and playing for this team?”

“Well I’m blessed,” saiid. “You know, I think the Lord put me here for a reason. My family here, we truly believe that and, you know, the way that I felt that is this coaching staff, [and] my teammates.

“It’s really been a blessing to be in this locker room. And it’s not only just the coaches and players, it’s the organization. The city has welcomed us with open arms.”

The 33-year-old receiver also noted that his children loved the new setting, as well.

It’s also worth noting that when Thielen lauds “the organization,” it’s not just hot air he’s blowing.

New Panthers head coach Frank Reich has long been a proud and outspoken man of faith, not unlike Thielen.

And before anyone gets any ideas about making wisecracks that the Panthers could’ve saved themselves some money by hiring another team chaplain — Thielen still has some gas in the tank, despite clearly being on the downslope of his career.

Here’s him hauling in a touchdown from Young during that same game:

Thielen and the Panthers will have a chance to recreate that magic — but more meaningfully — when the team kicks off its regular season on Sept. 10 in a road tilt against the Atlanta Falcons.

