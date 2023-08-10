NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has shared his reaction to the film “Sound of Freedom,” which shines a light on international child trafficking.

The Baltimore Ravens star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to imply the film had moved him.

Beckham wrote, “Sound of Freedom. I don’t even kno what to say. That’s heavy.”

Beckham was praised by a sea of people for speaking out about the film publicly:

Prayers Odell 🙏 Once awake to the war….you can never go back to sleep Now the kingdom of Satan will attack you like never before Pray up, armor up Nobody escapes the war https://t.co/tGkRwNzqOf — Pepe Deluxe 🐸 (@deluxe_pepe) August 10, 2023

A lot of respect!!! Most main stream athletes/celebrities wouldn’t publicly speak on this film https://t.co/fsnQNc2iFO — x-NYR Louie ™️ (@LouieBellina) August 10, 2023

This is proof we are winning the culture war. NFL stars like OBJ are tweeting about Sound of Freedom. Then look at the comments. Of course, the libs are shaming OBJ for seeing the movie, but they are getting heavily ratioed for pedo-defending. The message is spreading. https://t.co/RmBj0Mj9Ns — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 10, 2023

More high profile athletes should be sounding the alarm. Well done, OBJ. https://t.co/68zJHK9dgV — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) August 10, 2023

The film, which Disney had the rights to and sat on for years, has been the sleeper hit of the summer after it was acquired and released on July 4 by Angel Studios.

“Sound of Freedom” tells the story of Tim Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security official and the founder of Operation Underground Railroad.

Ballard is played in the film by actor Jim Caviezel, whose most famous role previously was that of Jesus in Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ.”

The film has drawn the ire of far-left critics in Hollywood and in the corporate media.

Many of those critics have inexplicably positioned themselves against the film, which tells the story of the men and women who work behind the scenes to protect children from predators.

As of Thursday, “Sound of Freedom” had hauled in more than $166 million in the U.S. against a budget of only $14 million.

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in April, NBC Sports reported. The team shared a picture of the star receiver signing the contract while holding his son.

All smiles for dad making it official 🥺️💜@obj pic.twitter.com/I3TyGU9U9f — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 13, 2023

The 30-year-old last played in the 2021 season for the Los Angeles Rams where he helped the team win a Super Bowl with one touchdown reception.

