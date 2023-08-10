Share
Sports
News
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. works out during the team's NFL football training camp, on July 29, in Baltimore. Beckham Jr. just recently expressed his praise for the movie “Sound of Freedom.”
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. works out during the team's NFL football training camp, on July 29, in Baltimore. Beckham Jr. just recently expressed his praise for the movie “Sound of Freedom.” (Nick Wass / AP)

NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out in Support of 'Sound of Freedom'

 By Johnathan Jones  August 10, 2023 at 11:12am
Share

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has shared his reaction to the film “Sound of Freedom,” which shines a light on international child trafficking.

The Baltimore Ravens star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to imply the film had moved him.

Beckham wrote, “Sound of Freedom. I don’t even kno what to say. That’s heavy.”

Trending:
Melania Trump Has Become Donald's 'Secret Weapon' During 'Hellish' Time: Report

Beckham was praised by a sea of people for speaking out about the film publicly:

Related:
Packers Star Says What We're All Thinking When Kimmel Attempts to Make Joke About Epstein List

The film, which Disney had the rights to and sat on for years, has been the sleeper hit of the summer after it was acquired and released on July 4 by Angel Studios.

“Sound of Freedom” tells the story of Tim Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security official and the founder of Operation Underground Railroad.

Have you seen “Sound of Freedom”?

Ballard is played in the film by actor Jim Caviezel, whose most famous role previously was that of Jesus in Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ.”

The film has drawn the ire of far-left critics in Hollywood and in the corporate media.

Many of those critics have inexplicably positioned themselves against the film, which tells the story of the men and women who work behind the scenes to protect children from predators.

As of Thursday, “Sound of Freedom” had hauled in more than $166 million in the U.S. against a budget of only $14 million.

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in April, NBC Sports reported. The team shared a picture of the star receiver signing the contract while holding his son.

The 30-year-old last played in the 2021 season for the Los Angeles Rams where he helped the team win a Super Bowl with one touchdown reception.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out in Support of 'Sound of Freedom'
'Black Supremacist' Teacher Finds Herself Out of a Job After Complaining About Sister Dating White Man
Neighbors of Man Killed by FBI After Allegedly Threatening Biden Speak Out: 'That's Not the Man I Knew'
'The View' Could Be Getting Its First Male Host If Don Lemon Is Successful: Report
All You Need to Know About the Three Indictments Trump Is Facing
See more...

Conversation