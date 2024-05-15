Former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn — who lied about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion — was trounced in the Democratic primary race for Maryland’s 3rd congressional district.

Maryland state Sen. Sarah Elfreth humiliated Dunn on Tuesday, beating him by a commanding 10.6 points.

Elfreth crushed Dunn, 35.4 percent to 24.8 percent, as of Wednesday morning, The Hill reported.

The loudmouthed ex-cop had millions poured into his lackluster campaign, according to The Hill. He had the personal support of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But he still couldn’t cross the finish line first.

Even though a Democrat will likely win the congressional seat in the blue state of Maryland, it won’t be Dunn, which is great news.

As a reminder, the race-baiting Black Lives Matter supporter lied to Congress about the death of the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

At a July 2021 hearing of the “The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” Dunn cried crocodile tears and falsely claimed Sicknick “died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty defending the Capitol.”

In reality, Sicknick died of natural causes after suffering two strokes on Jan. 7, 2021, The Washington Post reported, citing the D.C. chief medical examiner.

Do you think Donald Trump will win in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (32 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

That Washington Post report was published in April 2021. Everyone in Washington and around the country who was interested in knowing the truth about Sicknick’s death had plenty of time to learn that before July.

Contrary to what Dunn falsely claimed, Sicknick’s autopsy showed no evidence of internal or external injuries sustained in the line of duty during the Jan. 6 protest, the Post reported.

In fact, there was only one fatality directly linked to the event: Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd.

Yet it was Dunn’s testimony that Pelosi cited when she endorsed his run for Congress.

“I saw Officer Dunn’s courage firsthand in the face of unprecedented violence and insurrection on January 6th, when he stood firm to protect the Capitol, the Constitution and democracy itself. I am personally grateful for the life-saving protection that he provided to my staff, to me and to so many others in the Capitol,” she said in an April 19 news release from Dunn’s campaign.

“All are in awe of his generosity and conviction in sharing his harrowing story from that dark day, testifying before our Select Committee to Investigate January 6th.”

During his testimony and since, Dunn claimed the Capitol incursion was a deadly riot perpetrated by “racist” supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Dunn resigned from the Capitol Police in December, according to NBC News.

And in announcing his candidacy for Congress, he helped feed the narrative of the Democratic Party and the establishment media that the disturbance was the product of “insurrectionists.”

An insurrection/rebellion in the most armed country in the world where no guards were shot… If that’s true then the BLM riots were revolutionary wars. pic.twitter.com/FpiLNfH7by — Austin (@AntiWar420) January 5, 2024

Dunn was mocked on the social media platform X after Tuesday’s election results became clear.

EXCITING news!!! Harry Dunn has lost his primary in Maryland!! He had Nancy Pelosi’s endorsement and all!! This is a massive WIN!!!@libradunn lied & ruined lives. This is a massive victory for America!! — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 15, 2024

I feel your pain sweetheart 😂 pic.twitter.com/i9QJasiKA5 — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) May 15, 2024

“I’m so happy you didn’t win, words can’t express,” one user wrote. “You crisis actors are some of the lowest scum in America.”

I feel ya on the gratitude. I’m so happy you didn’t win, words can’t express. You crisis actors are some of the lowest scum in America. — Tim Swain (@_TimSwain_) May 15, 2024

With so many things going wrong under Joe Biden‘s dumpster-fire presidency, it’s reassuring when some things go right.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.