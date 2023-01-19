NHL Issues Statement on Player Who Refused to Wear 'Pride' Jersey - LGBT Activists Furious

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is getting the last laugh after deranged leftists attacked him for refusing to wear an LGBT “pride” jersey, citing his Christian beliefs.

The brouhaha erupted Tuesday when the Flyers had their “Pride Night” promotion at the Wells Fargo Arena, which involved players wearing rainbow uniforms during pregame warmups.

Provorov declined to participate, citing his Russian Orthodox faith.

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices,” the 26-year-old athlete said. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

#Flyers Ivan Provorov on his Pride Night pregame boycott :

“My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.” pic.twitter.com/YSFKvkyEJC — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 18, 2023

The National Hockey League issued a statement Wednesday backing Provorov, noting that NHL players have the right to choose which causes they support.

“‘Hockey is for Everyone’ is the umbrella initiative under which the League encourages Clubs to celebrate the diversity that exists in their respective markets, and to work to achieve more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans,” the league said in its statement to ESPN.

“Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how — with League counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”

Here is the #NHL’s response when asked for comment on #Flyers Ivan Provorov’s decision to sit out warmups last night by declining to wear a Pride Night jersey: pic.twitter.com/VlkzknZqzW — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 18, 2023

Predictably, unhinged leftists continued to smear both Provorov and the NHL, suggesting everyone must vocally support and participate in LGBT causes — or else.

The NHL’s statement regarding inclusive actions is shocking. “Clubs decide whom to celebrate.” But we know there are owners who’ve spent their whole careers fighting against LGBTQ+ and women’s rights. This language opens the door for hate, and closes the door on equity. pic.twitter.com/dkE7Pt8njn — Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) January 18, 2023

This statement also doesn’t surprise me because the NHL from both an organizational and and player standpoint still contains so much hate. I’m so angered and frustrated that they consistently refuse to change, so they endorse a homophobic player and his coach defending him https://t.co/9RNkKfzhFx — DeBinksMethod👑 (@BinksMethod) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile, hockey fans reacted by buying up Provorov’s jersey.

Ivan Provorov’s jersey is now completely sold out on NHL Shop and Fanatics with the exception of extra smalls. pic.twitter.com/qEb3qF0IIN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2023

The defenseman was also showered with praise by many Twitter users, who commended him for not bending the knee to left-wing mobs.

Numerous commenters called Provorov “courageous” for refusing to compromise his Christian beliefs.

NHL player Ivan Provorov, a devout Russian Orthodox Christian, refused to wear his team’s pride jersey Tuesday. He said he made a choice to stay true to himself & his faith. This is what courage looks like. pic.twitter.com/5GmIyYPlze — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2023

The NHL is notorious for its groupthink. That’s why unlike other major leagues, there are very few outspoken professing Christians in the NHL. So that makes Ivan Provorov’s refusal to wear “Pride Night” jerseys even more courageous. Pray for him.pic.twitter.com/b4LH7DphHt — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) January 18, 2023

Philadelphia Flyers NHL player Ivan Provorov refuses to wear a rainbow jersey during “Pride Night” due to his faith “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.” Courage. We need more of this pic.twitter.com/cWMu2OcSJ9 — Martin (@uarethesolution) January 19, 2023

All Christians must refuse to give in to those who seek to force everyone to reject the clear teaching of the Bible. Pray for Provorov and others who are targeted for their Christian beliefs that God will grant them the resilience to continue to stand firm https://t.co/qbjNSkRNZv — Standing for Freedom Center (@freedomcenterlu) January 19, 2023

Many Twitter users torched the rank hypocrisy of “tolerant liberals.”

Canadian TV host says the @NHL should “fine the Flyers a billion dollars” and “attack” Christian player Ivan Provorov for not wearing a gay pride jersey. So much for tolerance. pic.twitter.com/mFTbJhfhZ2 — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) January 18, 2023

NHL Network left-wing media activist E.J. Hradek says that if Ivan Provorov doesn’t wanna wear a silly rainbow/pride jersey he should leave America, go back to Russia and fight against #Ukraine. The tolerant left. pic.twitter.com/eorwqOXMiu — The Sly Show🇺🇲 (@theslyshow) January 19, 2023

NHL player, Ivan Provorov, boycotted pride night due to his religious beliefs. You don’t see Christians calling for “Christian night” with crosses on jerseys. Why is it okay to not respect his religious beliefs? I stand with him. #nhl #IvanProvorov pic.twitter.com/GNMfFTbLQz — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinaofa) January 18, 2023

At a time when bowing to peer pressure is the norm, it’s encouraging that there are brave individuals such as Provorov who stand by their principles and refuse to submit to mob bullying.

