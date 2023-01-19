Parler Share
NHL Issues Statement on Player Who Refused to Wear 'Pride' Jersey - LGBT Activists Furious

 By Samantha Chang  January 19, 2023 at 1:07pm
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is getting the last laugh after deranged leftists attacked him for refusing to wear an LGBT “pride” jersey, citing his Christian beliefs.

The brouhaha erupted Tuesday when the Flyers had their “Pride Night” promotion at the Wells Fargo Arena, which involved players wearing rainbow uniforms during pregame warmups.

Provorov declined to participate, citing his Russian Orthodox faith.

Well-Known Sportscaster: In 20 Years I've Never Seen This Many Stories About Young Athletes Dying

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices,” the 26-year-old athlete said. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

The National Hockey League issued a statement Wednesday backing Provorov, noting that NHL players have the right to choose which causes they support.

“‘Hockey is for Everyone’ is the umbrella initiative under which the League encourages Clubs to celebrate the diversity that exists in their respective markets, and to work to achieve more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans,” the league said in its statement to ESPN.

“Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how — with League counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”

Predictably, unhinged leftists continued to smear both Provorov and the NHL, suggesting everyone must vocally support and participate in LGBT causes — or else.

Pro-LGBT Sports Writer Pulls Up NHL Player's Old Jersey in 'Gotcha' Moment, But It Backfires Badly

Meanwhile, hockey fans reacted by buying up Provorov’s jersey.

The defenseman was also showered with praise by many Twitter users, who commended him for not bending the knee to left-wing mobs.

Numerous commenters called Provorov “courageous” for refusing to compromise his Christian beliefs.

Many Twitter users torched the rank hypocrisy of “tolerant liberals.”

At a time when bowing to peer pressure is the norm, it’s encouraging that there are brave individuals such as Provorov who stand by their principles and refuse to submit to mob bullying.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
