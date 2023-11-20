Share
NHL Star Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Wife, Will Soon Be Arraigned

 By The Associated Press  November 20, 2023 at 1:13pm
Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on an assault charge in connection with his arrest this weekend after his wife called police to their home and said he tried to choke her.

A Boston Police Department report released Monday said Lucic, a member of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, appeared intoxicated when they arrived at his North End apartment early Saturday.

According to the police report, Lucic was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 2½ years in prison.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Lucic’s agent did not reply to an email seeking comment over the weekend and did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment Monday.

The police report said Brittany Lucic told police on the telephone that her husband tried to choke her.

When officers arrived, she said Milan Lucic had pulled her hair but did not try to strangle her.

She declined an offer of medical treatment.

The 6-foot-3, 236-pound Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury. He has two assists in four games this season.

The Bruins said Saturday that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team.

Coach Jim Montgomery and team captain Brad Marchand said they would provide Lucic’s family with any support necessary but declined to otherwise comment on the arrest.

After making his NHL debut in 2007 as a 19-year-old, Lucic played the first eight seasons of his career with the Bruins, scoring a career-high 30 goals in 2010-11 to help Boston win the Stanley Cup.

He played the next eight seasons for the Kings, Oilers and Flames before signing a one-year free agent contract last summer to return to the Bruins.

