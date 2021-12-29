Share
NIH Contractor Reportedly Under Federal Investigation for 'Hideous' Puppy Experiments

 By Andrew Jose  December 29, 2021 at 11:59am
The Department of Agriculture is investigating a supplier who provided the animals for the National Institutes of Health’s alleged grisly beagle puppy experiments, a senior executive from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals told Fox News on Tuesday

“They have been cited … for direct and critical violations,” Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA’s senior cruelty investigations vice president, said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The supplier is accused of “failure to provide basic necessities of life to these nursing mother dogs and their puppies, keeping animals in temperatures as high as 92 degrees without … air conditioning, plunging needles into the heads of puppies to drain hematomas … and so much more,” Nachminovitch said.

The NIH spends approximately $19.6 billion annually to finance experiments on animals, according to Nachminovitch. The agency also has signed contracts costing over $1.2 million across the last decade for the purchase of beagles that were subject to the agency’s experimentation, she said.

According to Fox News, Fauci and his agency have been “wrapped up in the scandal for originally funding experiments in Tunisia where, according to PETA, beagle puppies were drugged before their heads were locked inside cages filled with hungry, infected sandflies.”

In November, PETA called for the resignations of Fauci and senior NIH officials after an investigation showed that via the NIH, the federal government spent “$424,000 to commission a study in which healthy beagles are given an experimental drug and then intentionally infested with flies that carry a disease-causing parasite that affects humans.”

Asked on Fox News why beagles are the choice animals for such experimentation, Nachminovitch said, “Beagles are small and docile. They’re such gentle, loyal dogs, and unfortunately they are so submissive that they’re easy to torture without posing a public safety risk to their abusers.”

She said the dogs were being raised especially for “cruel experiments that are useless.”

One supplier giving NIH the animals for its experiments is Virginia-based Envigo, according to Fox News. It reported that Envigo had sold around 5,000 beagles to NIH and other laboratories, where they underwent confinement and torture. This supplier is the target of a federal investigation.

According to a Sunday report from The Washington Post, when federal investigators carried out a routine surprise investigation of an Envigo-run facility in Cumberland, Virginia, in July, they found that those managing the facility had committed a plethora of animal welfare offenses.

Federal officials who examined the facility noted in an October USDA investigation report shared by PETA that in a seven-month period, over 300 pups died due to “unknown causes.” Records on the deaths were incomplete, the report said.

“165 puppies under 5 weeks of age were found dead and the cause of death is identified as ‘unknown’ in the medical records. Individual medical records are not recorded for puppies less than 5 weeks old, instead litter records are maintained,” USDA Veterinary Medical Officer Diana Care wrote in the report.

Investigators also found sanitation issues in the facility, according to the USDA report.

Nachminovitch described the conditions as “hideous.”

The report said that “waste gutters below the main sheltered housing of Buildings G1, G2, and G3 contained a large accumulation of feces, urine, standing water, insects (both dead and alive) and uneaten food under the raised indoor and outdoor kennel floors.”

“Inside the buildings, below the raised kennel floors there is an accumulation of feces, urine, insects (dead and alive), and food. Large numbers of cobwebs are present at the access points to the drain trough, which in some cases impede visualization of the length of the trough,” it said.

Nachminovitch said the USDA investigation was ongoing.

The NIH and Envigo did not immediately respond to The Western Journal’s requests for comment.

