Nikki Haley is teaching liberals a lesson in power that every politician needs to know.

When the former United Nations ambassador took the screen during Monday’s night’s opening of the Republican National Convention, her passionate delivery and personal story reminded Americans why she’s one of the rising stars of the GOP.

When she took to television on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, she reminded Americans, again, why they country can’t afford to have former Vice President Joe Biden back in the White House in the commander in chief’s role.

Whatever his personal qualities, the country can’t trust Biden to confront its enemies on the world stage.

“Joe Biden is a very good guy. I know him, I mean he’s just as nice as they come,” Haley told co-host Steve Doocy, in a sentence that can only be described as killing Biden with kindness. “But that’s just the problem.

“We saw what happens when you try and be nice at the United Nations. Basically everybody was running over America when Obama and Biden were in there.”

Check out the interview here. The whole thing is worth watching – as pretty much any Nikki Haley interview is – but the “nice guy” quotes come about the 4-minute mark.

Dealing with the despots of the U.N. is something Haley knows a thing or two about, having served as Trump’s appointed envoy to the world body for almost two years.

“Now, the U.N. is not for the faint of heart,” Haley said in her speech Monday from the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, according to a transcript published by The New York Times.

“It’s a place where dictators, murderers, and thieves denounce America, and then put their hands out and demand that we pay their bills. Well, President Trump put an end to all of that with his leadership we did what Barack Obama and Joe Biden refused to do. We stood up for America, and we stood against our enemies.”

In her tenure, she tangled with American enemies, like the Islamic Republic of Iran and global freeloaders who accept American largesse while trying to undermine its international standing.

It’s especially worth noting that Haley, who previously was South Carolina’s governor, came into the U.N. role as the first ambassador after eight embarrassing years of the Obama-Biden administration, which was chiefly a series of foreign policy humiliations.

Remember:

Obama’s “red line” on Syrian chemical weapons use that turned out to be an empty threat;

The Islamic State group’s ability to seize territory and execute innocent hostages with utter impunity. (Then-State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf’s immortal line in 2015 that “we cannot kill our way out of this war” is destined for a place of honor in the annals of historic appeasement);

The Iran nuclear deal, an exercise in preemptive surrender to the murderous mullahs of Tehran and their ambition to achieve a workable nuclear weapon to threaten Israel, the United States’ closest ally in the Middle East, and possibly even the U.S. itself.

Those were just some of the lowlights of American foreign policy during the Obama administration – and Biden likes to brag he was part of every major decision the Obama White House made.

Last week’s Democratic National Convention seemed intent on presenting Biden as an empathetic, caring guy (that Bobbsey Twins act by his daughter, Ashley, and notorious son Hunter, was far and away the most nauseating aspect of the argument).

The intent, of course, was to contrast that with President Donald Trump’s unflinching approach to the job.

But Americans who are more interested in results than emotions should know who benefits by the comparison:

Under Trump, the maniacs of the Islamic State have lost their “caliphate” – a land of torture, rape and murder that Obama and Biden & Co. were powerless to stop. Fortunately for the world, Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died a long-overdue death during Trump’s first term in office.

At Trump’s command, the United States military wiped out Iranian terror Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a military strike probably more significant in the long run than the raid that killed terror mastermind Osama bin Laden in 2011. (That took place just after Haley left her post at the U.N., but she praised it publicly. Biden criticized — for reasons that appear at least questionable.)

During Trump’s presidency, one of the biggest developments for peace in the Middle East in decades took place when Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to establish full diplomatic ties just this month. (If Obama had managed to achieve that, he would have won his second Nobel Peace Prize.)

Of course, the country is confronted by knotty problems in the world – it always has been, it always will be as long as the human race remains an imperfect species.

The point is, the United States needs a president who isn’t afraid to confront the hard men of the world or, even worse, appear to sympathize with tyrants like the terrorists of Tehran.

The record is as clear as such things can be. Joe Biden might well be the nicest guy around (though quite a few women, including one named Tara Reade, might disagree). But “nice” isn’t what the United States needs when confronting the rest of the world.

That’s a lesson Haley learned well in her years at the U.N. It’s vital the rest of the country remembers it when it’s time to vote in November.

The U.S. got through eight years of Obama-Biden, four more of a Biden-Harris White House will wipe out the progress Trump has made since taking over.

And Nikkii Haley knows it.

