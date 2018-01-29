Nikki Haley Erupts on Twitter Over Anti-Trump Fest at Grammys

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley didn’t think the Trump-bashing at Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony was particularly funny.

She took issue with the segment of the program in which a group of artists — as well as 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton — took turns reading from “Fire and Fury,” author Michael Wolff’s tell-all book about President Donald Trump’s first months in office.

Haley noted that in the past, she has always enjoyed watching the Grammys. But this year, she suggested that the music awards ceremony was ruined by unnecessary political references.

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” Haley tweeted Sunday night. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

TRENDING: After Jay-Z Belittles Trump for Low Black Unemployment, Diamond and Silk Can’t Stay Silent I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

In an earlier tweet, Haley specifically went after the pre-taped clip of Clinton reading from “Fire and Fury.”

Did this year’s Grammys go overboard with the political commentary and Trump-bashing? Yes No Log in with social media or email to vote Log In Log Out Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

“I disagree,” Haley wrote in response to a tweet praising Clinton’s reading. “That part ruined the Grammys. Such a shame.”

In many respects, the actual awards at this year’s Grammys did indeed seem to be overshadowed by political commentary. Comedian Trevor Nohah was the first to mention Trump while onstage, but what really got people talking was the segment involving “Fire and Fury.”

In the skit, which had been recorded beforehand, Grammys host James Carden pretended to be looking for someone to narrate the audio version of Wolff’s book.

John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled — all well known musicians — were shown reading parts of the book. Then, the clip cut to Clinton.

RELATED: Melania Trump Responds After Rumors of Marital Problems Surface

“He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he likes to eat at McDonald’s. Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made,” the former secretary of state said, referring to Trump’s reported fast food preferences.

On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 29, 2018

Haley wasn’t the only one who indicated that the Clinton clip was unnecessary.

“Getting to read a # fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency,” tweeted the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

Haley, though, has more reason than most to take issue with the segment. Wolff claimed in a recent interview that Trump is having an affair, and he said a paragraph in his book gives away who the alleged mistress is.

Though Wolff did not flat out accuse Haley of being the mistress, one sentence from the book sparked rumors that the U.N. ambassador is the woman in question.

“The president had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future,” the sentence reads.

Haley, though, told Politico’s “Women Rule” podcast last week that the unverified and salacious rumor regarding her and Trump is “disgusting” and “absolutely not true.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.