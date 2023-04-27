Nikki Haley Willing to Invite Disney to 'Groom' in Her Home State in Exchange for Money

Recently declared GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley did not do her campaign any favors this week by pandering to woke Disney for money just to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Haley, who was one of the first to announce her run for the White House in 2024, offered an open invitation to Disney to move its Disney World Resort to South Carolina after the entertainment giant filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and Florida for “government retaliation.”

Ahead of Haley’s interview, Disney filed its federal lawsuit Wednesday alleging that DeSantis unfairly targeted them after the company made a very loud and angry threat against the duly elected legislature to fight against the state’s Parental Rights in Education Act (HB 1557).

The law prevents schools from exposing children under 10 to the radical, leftist, LGBT and transgender political agenda, but Disney was furious at the law and did not want it to pass.

Despite Disney’s attack, the bill passed and was signed into law by DeSantis last year. Still, Disney insisted it intended to use its billions to repeal the law.

But the political machinations of the company brought some unintended consequences as its political campaign sent the Florida legislature to begin cutting back on the special tax breaks Disney has enjoyed, as well as its self-governing status that has been in place for more than 50 years.

These new rules have sent Disney for a loop and the company has tried every manner of attack to try and reverse the legislature’s moves to end its special tax breaks and other government goodies.

So far, the company’s attempts to break the legislature have failed. And now it has gone to the federal government, NBC News noted.

While that has all been going on, in comes Haley to put her foot in her mouth.

Do you agree with Nikki Haley’s recruitment of Disney? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

During her Fox News appearance, Haley responded to Disney’s lawsuit, saying, “If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the governor and the legislature.”

Haley responds to Disney’s lawsuit against DeSantis: “If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the governor… pic.twitter.com/GfcWUyCa9r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2023

Haley, a purported Christian, conservative, Republican siding with woke Disney just to take a swipe at a fellow Republican rival is not a good look. And many blasted her for the snippy comments.

This 2004-era establishment Republican corporatism is not only weak and ineffective but also an absolute political loser on every level. There is just no market for what Nikki Haley is selling. https://t.co/6qxWUlOdpW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 26, 2023

Not interested in any Republican who isn’t on board with the fight against woke corporations like Disney and Bud Light, and doesn’t understand why these battles are so important. Those Republicans need to be dumped on the side of the road and left in the dust. Useless and weak. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 26, 2023

“She will let them groom in exchange for their money,” Jordan Schachtel wrote.

She will let them groom in exchange for their money — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 26, 2023



Others felt that it was a glaring attempt by Haley to audition for Trump’s VP.

Nikki is merely auditioning for a VP role, Matt. That should be tacit for anyone who didn’t get into politics yesterday. — Mike Janos (@themikejanos) April 26, 2023

Embracing woke corporations and copying Trump’s lame attack at the same time? Someone’s trying really hard to audition for VP! https://t.co/5nh7Ja1CIW — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) April 26, 2023

But Haley is apparently not paying attention to the polling. DeSantis has high marks among GOP voters for his hard-nosed stand on the Disney Corporation.

“According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,005 US adults, 44% of Republican respondents had a more positive view of the governor because of his back-and-forth with the House of Mouse,” the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

Haley definitely seems to be employing the wrong tactic in her effort to dunk on DeSantis as the GOP gears up for the 2024 election. And this Hail Mary attempt to get noticed is for sure not a good look.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.