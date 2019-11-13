There's No Minimum Age on Planned Parenthood's Sick New Abortion Tool

A new tool launched by Planned Parenthood is touted as a way to help women find health care, but in practice the program helps young girls find abortion centers — with no minimum on age.

The Abortion Care Finder takes a prospective patient’s age, ZIP Code and pregnancy information before displaying a list of centers that perform the procedure.

When entering the age, however, the tool will link to abortion centers regardless of the searcher’s youth.

Children only 12 years old, and even those much younger, are able to use the website without even a warning from Planned Parenthood. The tool even suggests out-of-state facilities if no local ones can be found.

Information at the top of the page informs minors of any parental consent they need and whether the locations offer the abortion pill or the actual procedure itself.

TRENDING: Sr. Admin Official Set Trump Up for Impeachment, Literally Created Fake Quid Pro Quo on Ukraine Aid

While the lack of an age limit could be explained away as sloppy programming, it hints that Planned Parenthood is less concerned about the health and age of their patients and more focused on spreading abortion access to every warm body possible.

Indeed, when presented with an age over 99, the tool asks users to “please enter a valid age.”

Ages as young as 1 are accepted, however.

Do you think Planned Parenthood's Abortion Care Finder should have an age limit? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (39 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

Although this could seem like a bad oversight, the ramifications of offering abortion information to children have the potential to be devastating.

A kidnapped 15-year-old girl was given an abortion after being sexually abused and forced to appear in pornographic videos.

Although parental consent was supposed to be given, the girl underwent the procedure anyway. Officers searching the home where she was held found brochures and paperwork for a legal abortion clinic.

Avoiding the sexual abuse of minors didn’t seem to be Planned Parenthood’s priority when designing the abortion tool, however.

A news release from the organization makes it abundantly clear that the tool is a reaction to Republicans and conservatives rolling back the power of the abortion industry in America.

RELATED: Family of 9-Month-Old Horrified TX Law Says Hospital Can Let Baby Die After 10 Days in 'Irreversible Condition'

“Across the country, the Trump administration and other politicians are attempting to create a reality in which safe and legal abortion services are out of reach,” acting Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said in the release.

“As politicians are increasingly trying to keep people from accessing care or even information related to their sexual and reproductive health, it’s our duty to ensure people can still access health care and accurate, trustworthy information,” Johnson added, “no matter what.”

Death Search App — Chris Campbell (@ChrisCampbell32) November 13, 2019

Planned Parenthood’s peddling of abortion is taking another horrific stride with the opening of this tool to children.

Without conservatives fighting back, kids knowing exactly where the closest abortion clinic is will be the least of our society’s worries.

The Western Journal has reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.