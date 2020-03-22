Nobody Told Domino's About Economic Crash, Chain Looks To Hire Whopping 10K

It is no secret that a lot of businesses have been shut down as the Wuhan coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has spread across the country.

Many businesses are being closed temporarily — and for some, re-opening may not happen. Ever.

But there have been a number of companies taking on new workers.

Retail and delivery giants like Amazon.com and Walmart are both hiring, but another famous business is also looking for new employees — one you’d think would be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNBC, Domino’s Pizza is looking to take on 10,000 new workers, even as the stock market is tumbling.

TRENDING: In Priceless Exchange, Trump Tells Press He Should Get Rid of 75% of Them To Keep Virus From Spreading

“The company is looking for delivery drivers, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and licensed truck drivers for its supply chain centers,” CNBC reported. “The need will vary based on individual stores.”

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison said the move is beneficial in two ways.

“Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry,” Allison said, according to CNBC.

This should come as no surprise to anyone when you think about it.

Do you think Domino's and other companies should be celebrated for hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (46 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

Domino’s has long been associated with food delivery, one of the limited options Americans have now that dining areas are not on the menu for many.

Some might look down on those who work at Domino’s, especially since it may seem pedestrian compared to sit-down restaurants that are being shut down.

But one could say that Domino’s, as a business model, was designed to handle something like COVID-19.

And when “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio is telling the Daily Beast that three-fourths of restaurants could be wiped out, then perhaps the restaurants that survive are perhaps worthy of some praise.

Doubly so when they are willing to help others out when they can.

RELATED: Beijing News Outlet Risks It All, Says China Is 'Faking Coronavirus Recovery'

The fact is, even in an economic downturn caused by a pandemic likely made far worse than it had to be by a cover-up, there can still be good jobs to be found.

Yeah, nobody likes being out of work, but when you can earn some money to support yourself and your family by delivering pizza, then maybe it is something you should consider.

But this sort of news is worth more than just the jobs that will be available for those who need them.

At a time when the liberal media is doing everything in its power to turn a barrage of negative news into a weapon against President Donald Trump, it also represents hope that things will get better, that this pandemic won’t knock America out.

And that is arguably more valuable than money.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.