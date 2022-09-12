New details have emerged regarding the deaths of four men whose bodies were found on a farm in North Dakota late last month.

On Friday, the Towner County, North Dakota, Sheriff’s Office shared a news release on Facebook with new details from its investigation.

“The investigation into the deaths of Doug Dulmage, Justin Bracken, Richard Bracken and Robert [Bracken], to-date, has revealed that there was a dispute between brothers Robert Bracken and Richard Bracken which had been escalating for a week or more prior to the events of August 29, 2022,” the release said.

Robert Bracken and Richard Bracken were brothers, and Justin Bracken was Robert’s son, the Grand Forks Herald reported. They were all employed by Doug Dulmage, and the four men were working in a wheat field during harvest season at the time of the shootings.

The sheriff’s office believes Robert Bracken shot and killed the other three men before taking his own life.

“The investigating agencies are now in possession of preliminary autopsy results which indicate that Doug Dulmage, Justin Bracken, and Richard Bracken all perished as a result of multiple fatal gunshot wounds,” the release said.

“Robert Bracken had one fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was in possession of the firearm that was recovered at the scene.”

The sheriff’s office said the evidence at the scene indicated Robert Bracken was the one who shot the other three men before shooting himself.

Authorities were initially called to the scene around 6 p.m. on Aug. 29, the Herald reported. They arrived to find the four men’s bodies and some farm equipment riddled with bullet holes.

As the investigation was still ongoing, community members gathered to help finish the harvest for the Dulmage family.

New details released in murder-suicide that left four dead in northeast North Dakota https://t.co/B0KwsZYxWJ — Grand Forks Herald (@gfherald) September 9, 2022

Dulmage owned the field where the killings occurred, and he was a member of the North Dakota Farm Bureau, Fox News reported.

In a statement, Farm Bureau President Daryl Lies said he was shocked by the tragedy.

“It is hard to understand why something like this would happen in a rural farming community,” Lies said, according to Fox News.

“When evil presents itself, it can be devastating, but we must remember there is more good than evil in our world,” he said. “Doug’s dedication to agriculture and love for his family will forever be remembered.”

NDFB issued a statement on the tragic death of @DulmageDoug today. We are still reeling and hold the Dulmage family in our prayers. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Doug was a wonderful person. https://t.co/Rn5YK78M9q pic.twitter.com/906cyqxoAg — NDFB (@ndfb) August 31, 2022

Pat Traynor, who was a close friend of Dulmage’s before his death, told The Associated Press that the community had lost a great man.

“Doug was a pillar in the community,” Traynor said. “He was a quiet servant leader. His actions spoke volumes about his tremendous strength of character.”

“Doug lived God, faith and family by his actions and not just his word. He was a role model for all of us. We should be more like him.”

