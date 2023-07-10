North Korea warned that it could start shooting down U.S. spy planes caught in its airspace, according to state-run outlet KCNA on Monday.

A representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense claimed the United States had “intensified” wartime activities and warned it could “incite the worst crisis of nuclear conflict.” North Korea also denounced the U.S. deployment of a nuclear submarine into the Korean peninsula for the first time since 1981, calling the move “nuclear blackmail,” according to KCNA.

The DPRK representative warned that North Korea might start shooting down U.S. spy planes that have been spotted “several times” over the East Sea.

“The U.S. will surely have to pay a dear price for its provocative air espionage, frantically staged even invading the opposite side’s air space without previous notice,” the statement said. “There is no guarantee that such shocking accident as downing of the U.S. Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen in the East Sea of Korea.”

The United States and South Korea have increased threats against North Korea with air and navy drills since the start of the year. A U.S. nuclear submarine docked in South Korea in June for the first time since 1981, and a B-52 strategic bomber participated with South Korean military in air drills following North Korea’s failed launch of a spy satellite in May.

“The present situation clearly proves that the situation of the Korean peninsula is coming closer to the threshold of nuclear conflict due to the U.S. provocative military action. The U.S. attempt to introduce strategic nuclear weapons into the Korean peninsula is the most undisguised nuclear blackmail against the DPRK and its neighboring countries and a grave threat and challenge to the regional and global peace and security,” the statement said.

In late June, North Korea held a massive anti-U.S. rally with over 120,000 attendees. DPRK President Kim Jong Un has increased nuclear missile tests with the eventual goal of reaching the U.S, according to the Associated Press.

