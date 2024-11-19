'I'm Not Going to Tolerate It': GOP's Nancy Mace Gives First Trans Rep. a Reality Check Before the Start of New Term

A vaunted Democrat “first” on election night now requires a Republican first in the upcoming 119th Congress: a resolution to ensure that men and women use the bathroom facilities designated for men and women, no matter what they may fancy themselves.

Representative-elect Sarah McBride of Delaware became the first elected transgender member of Congress on Nov. 5, pretty much the only good news for wokeness on the ballot that night. Born Tim McBride, he began identifying as Sarah during his time at American University in Washington, D.C., in 2012 and apparently hasn’t looked back.

If the Democrats don’t want to acknowledge reality, however, the Republicans are more than happy to do it for them — or, at least, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is.

According to CNN, Mace moved Monday to introduce a resolution that would require members to use the bathrooms that align with their gender of birth, not of choice.

“McBride, a biological male, does not get a say in women’s private spaces,” Mace said in a post to X.

McBride, a biological male, does not get a say in women’s private spaces. https://t.co/lyudPogWGw — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2024

Mace reiterated these sentiments in comments to reporters later Monday.

“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say. I mean, this is a biological man,” she said, adding McBride “does not belong in women’s spaces, women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, period, full stop.”

“This is a biological man trying to force himself into women’s spaces, and I’m not going to tolerate it,” she continued.

“I’m the first woman to graduate from the Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina. If some guy in a skirt came by and said, ‘No, that’s my achievement.’ I’m going to be there and standing in the way and saying, ‘Hell no.’ I’m not going to allow men to erase women or women’s rights.”

McBride, meanwhile, first called for tolerance … and then slammed Mace and those who believe as she does as fringe bigots.

First, on X: “Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness.”

Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 19, 2024

Then, four minutes later: “This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.

“Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on.”

This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars. Delawareans… — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 19, 2024

Fine, do that. But use the men’s bathroom while you’re doing it. The two aren’t mutually exclusive, after all.

The problem is that, on the left side of the aisle, that so often gets confused. The Democrats are the party of the package deal: Progressivism means DEI and inclusivity and student loan forgiveness and housing for everyone and LGBTQ2IA++ and whatever. That equals prosperity! How? Shut up.

Surprise of surprises, the package deal of progressivism failed everybody in some way, which is why the Democrats will now control neither the White House nor either house of Congress. And while a lot of things led to that, it was the Democrats’ staunch refusal to recognize the realities of gender that led to one of the most devastating political ads of the 2024 campaign:

Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you. pic.twitter.com/Yk1KBgMH4f — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

Were the people alarmed by the left’s buy-in on the culture war dogma regarding transgenderism “far right-wing extremists?” That’s what Representative-elect McBride seems to want you to believe.

He can believe whatever he wants, but he can’t expect the rest of America to believe it along with him — and hopefully, he’ll have to use the same bathrooms all of us born immutably as he/hims should have to, as well.

