Purdue University’s vehicular mascot was involved in a fatal car crash in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, on Thursday afternoon.

The locomotive-shaped truck, called the Boilermaker Special, was driving north on U.S. 52 when it veered into an oncoming car headed south, killing the other driver.

The university released a statement that day.

“The two students who were on the Special have been treated and released from the hospital. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the incident,” the statement read.

Investigators said the mascot possibly had a tire malfunction, causing the vehicle to leave its side of the road and swerve into oncoming traffic, according to WRTV in Indiana.

Purdue’s Boilermaker Special was involved in a deadly crash Thursday afternoon. Deputies believe the college mascot had a “possible tire malfunction” when it crossed the center line and hit a car. MORE: https://t.co/exr3KX0Sq2 (📸: Purdue Exponent) pic.twitter.com/EuyVWO0yrD — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) April 25, 2025

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the accident, and both drivers will undergo toxicology exams.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the person killed in the crash, but Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Friday that the victim was a woman in her mid-20s, according to the Indiana news outlet Journal and Courier.

Madison Cook, a 20-year-old junior at Purdue, was driving the Boilermaker Special, while 22-year-old senior Taylor Melton was her passenger.

Lyndsay Lehr, a driver, witnessed the crash in her rearview mirror.

Lehr said she saw the Boilermaker Special blow its tire before crashing into the car behind her, prompting her to dial 9-1-1.

Below are some earlier and unrelated clips of the Boilermaker Special.

We went to Purdue to check out one of the coolest mascots in the country, the 13,000 pound Boilermaker Special. It would take about 60 hours to get to Phoenix and back so the train won’t be in AZ – but it hopes to carry a championship team when Purdue returns. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/NREAgwiKkB — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) April 6, 2024

THE BOYS RIDING THE BOILERMAKER SPECIAL THAT IS TOUGHHHHHH 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B5N9k9oVfz — EdeyMuse (@EdeyMuse) April 1, 2024

The crash reportedly happened about 11 miles from the Purdue campus, according to WLFI-TV in Indiana.

An autopsy of the deceased driver is scheduled for Monday.

