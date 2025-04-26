Share
News
The Purdue University Boilermaker Special is seen on campus before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 3, 2018, in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The Purdue University Boilermaker Special is seen on campus before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 3, 2018, in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Michael Hickey / Getty Images)

University's Mascot Train Involved in Fatal Crash on US Road

 By Ole Braatelien  April 26, 2025 at 3:34pm
Share

Purdue University’s vehicular mascot was involved in a fatal car crash in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, on Thursday afternoon.

The locomotive-shaped truck, called the Boilermaker Special, was driving north on U.S. 52 when it veered into an oncoming car headed south, killing the other driver.

The university released a statement that day.

“The two students who were on the Special have been treated and released from the hospital. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the incident,” the statement read.

Investigators said the mascot possibly had a tire malfunction, causing the vehicle to leave its side of the road and swerve into oncoming traffic, according to WRTV in Indiana.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the accident, and both drivers will undergo toxicology exams.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the person killed in the crash, but Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Friday that the victim was a woman in her mid-20s, according to the Indiana news outlet Journal and Courier.

Madison Cook, a 20-year-old junior at Purdue, was driving the Boilermaker Special, while 22-year-old senior Taylor Melton was her passenger.

Lyndsay Lehr, a driver, witnessed the crash in her rearview mirror.

Lehr said she saw the Boilermaker Special blow its tire before crashing into the car behind her, prompting her to dial 9-1-1.

Below are some earlier and unrelated clips of the Boilermaker Special.

Related:
Hall of Fame Quarterback and Broadcaster Len Dawson Dies at Age 87

The crash reportedly happened about 11 miles from the Purdue campus, according to WLFI-TV in Indiana.

An autopsy of the deceased driver is scheduled for Monday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




University's Mascot Train Involved in Fatal Crash on US Road
Trump Deports Iraqi Man to Africa, Reportedly Plans to Send More Migrants There
Cardinal Demands Vote for New Pope Despite 5 Year Prison Sentence After Unheard of Vatican Trial
Mortuary Employee Accused of Conducting 'Experiments' on Corpses - Multiple Felony Charges Filed
Trump Orders Putin to 'STOP': 'I Am Not Happy'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation