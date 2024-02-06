'It's Not Just Some Story Fairytale Thing. It's Real' - Star QB Brock Purdy Stands Strong with His Faith, Speaks About Media Treatment

There’s a depth to Brock Purdy.

Having gone from the final pick in the 2021 NFL draft to third string quarterback for San Francisco to leading the 49ers into Super Bowl LVIII, there’s a maturity that exudes from the 24-year-old former Iowa State standout.

It stems from his faith in Christ.

And that includes his recognition of the platform he now occupies in his fast ascent to the pinnacle of professional football success.

“This is who God has called me to be, and I’ve believed that from day one,” he said a year ago on the Sports Spectrum podcast.

“I’ve believed that Jesus Christ did come down and die for my sins and rose again,” Purdy continued. “And he’s living, you know, he’s living and sitting beside God on the throne.

“And so, I believe that — it’s not just some story fairytale thing. It’s real,” he said.

“It allows me to, you know, stay level-headed with life and know what my purpose is. And so that all has allowed me to play my game and has allowed me to play football at this level.”

And when the media ask questions about his success, Purdy refuses to compromise but points to his faith in God.

Solid wisdom from a young man now at a level that can corrupt with so many distractions and temptations.

No wonder Sports Illustrated headlined an article Tuesday with “Brock Purdy Showed Maturity Beyond Years With Humble Answer About Playing in Super Bowl.”

It recounted Purdy’s Monday night news conference statement that life isn’t just about one person: “The bottom line is, life isn’t about you,” he said.

The important thing is “being a part of something bigger than yourself,” he continued.

“You get wrapped up in getting all the glory and the fame and the status, but I feel like that’s a shallow life.

“That can fade away pretty quickly,” Purdy concluded.

He has expressed concern about his 49er teammates, and that goes back to his time at Iowa State, where, in Ames, Iowa, Purdy was baptized and was conscious of his role as a leader not only as a quarterback but as a Christian.

Ames was a place for Purdy’s growth in his faith. “It’s his safe place,” is how his dad, Shawn Purdy, described Ames, according to The Des Moines Register.

During a 49ers bye week, Brock returned there in November, appearing on the field before more than 60,000 cheering Cyclones fans.

Iowa State fans stood in appreciation for their hometown boy made good. (Purdy is actually an Arizona native.)

And the faith and wisdom he has shown in the NFL were recalled during his days in Ames.

Recognized even as a freshman as an exceptional talent by Cyclones Coach Matt Campbell, Purdy, a hard worker and respected leader, eventually led Iowa State to winning seasons.

But there was more.

Back then, Jack Bertilson, who led the Salt Company, a local church ministry, asked Purdy what he wanted to accomplish during his senior year in Ames.

“’All I want at the end of the day is that the guys in the locker room would know that I loved and cared about them,’” is how Bertilson recalled Purdy’s answer, the Register reported.

Purdy was at church every Thursday and on every Sunday he could be. He was active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was involved in a prom night for individuals with special needs.

Although baptized at age 10, Purdy admitted he did not understand its meaning at the time, so he was baptized while in Ames.

Described as a homebody, Purdy declined invitations to nightlife with his teammates and was instrumental in influencing them to stay in and play video games during COVID.

And he delighted in getting to know local farmers when he asked permission to fish on their land, the Register said.

Remaining humble in his role as big man at Iowa State, Purdy continues to show that humility in the NFL.

And as he was with the Cyclones, his big concern is for his 49er teammates.

“The biggest thing for me is just loving on my teammates, you know — being where they’re at, relating with them, being a relatable teammate, and then if they ask about what I believe in, then I’m all for sharing,” he said on Sports Spectrum.

