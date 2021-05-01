It's Now Been 100 Days Since Joe Biden Asked Americans to Mask for Just 100 Days

A month and a half before he took the Oval Office, Joe Biden had a request for Americans — mask up for 100 days. That’s it, really!

“I think my inclination, Jake, is, on the first day I’m inaugurated, is to say, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask, just 100 days to mask,” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper during a Dec. 3 interview. “Not forever, 100 days.”

“And I think we’ll see a significant reduction if we incur that — if that occurs, with vaccinations and masking, to drive down the numbers considerably, considerably.”

“Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” Biden said. https://t.co/lv59s0b5E4 pic.twitter.com/YlxmtAr3O9 — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) December 4, 2020

TRENDING: Democrats’ ‘Working Man’s Party’ Image Shattered as IRS Data Reveals the Undeniable Truth

States and locales didn’t necessarily follow Biden’s advice, nor did the American people.

However, numbers of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths down considerably, including in states with no mask mandates.

According to Friday Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, over 30 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated and over 43 percent have received at least one dose.

On Thursday, it was 100 days since Biden took office.

On Tuesday, day 98, the president had some big news regarding masking: If you’d been vaccinated and you wanted to go outdoors with other people in a socially distanced manner, you now could! Kind of:

Pres. Biden on new CDC mask guidance: “Starting today, if you’re fully vaccinated and you’re outdoors and not in a big crowd, you no longer need to wear a mask.” https://t.co/ab2b3RP6Kq pic.twitter.com/xwQOUUJhcB — ABC News (@ABC) April 27, 2021

“Starting today, if you’re fully vaccinated and you’re outdoors, you need, and not in a big crowd, you no longer need to wear a mask,” Biden said.

“I want to be absolutely clear. If you’re in a crowd, like a stadium or a conference or a concert, you still need to wear a mask, even if you’re outside. But beginning today, gathering with a group of friends in a park, going for a picnic, as long as you are vaccinated and outdoors, you can do it without a mask.

“The CDC is able to make this announcement because our scientists are convinced by the data that the odds of getting or giving the virus to others is very, very low if you’re both been fully vaccinated and out in the open air.”

RELATED: Biden Admin Has Flown 7,200 Illegal Aliens Into US Without Requiring ID or Negative COVID Test: Report

And the risk of doing that in an open-air environment was always low, but now the CDC is giving us a permission slip to do what we could always have safely done. But don’t go nuts with it, people.

Thanks, Mr. President! And it’s good to see that even though you said we can wear our masks outdoors, you decided against it as you walked out to give your speech Thursday:

WATCH: Biden defies science by walking outside with a mask on. pic.twitter.com/jX0Dvm24Hz — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) April 27, 2021

How is anyone possibly taking this drivel seriously? States aren’t, particularly since there’s no consistent evidence that mask mandates have any effect on infection rates. When Mississippi and Texas eliminated theirs, Biden famously called it “Neanderthal thinking” and urged other states not to follow their lead.

According to Friday New York Times data, Texas only had 11 new COVID cases per 100,000 in the past seven days and Mississippi had 7 per 100,000, below the nationwide average of 15 per 100,000.

The worst in the nation was Michigan, which clocked in at 43 cases per 100,000. Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been one of the nation’s most prominent mask hawks.

Do you support mask mandates? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Take, for instance, her “Vacc to Normal” plan, announced on Thursday, which promised the state would lift its mask mandate — but only when 70 percent of Michigan residents were vaccinated.

“If you haven’t already, I encourage you to rise to the challenge and be a part of the solution so we can continue our economic recovery and have the summer we all crave,” Whitmer said in a news release.

Remember “15 days to slow the spread?” In March, we marked 365 days since that announcement.

That original goal was too optimistic — but since then, pessimists, scolds and pandemic opportunists have been given far too much sway over public policy and the bully pulpit.

When President Biden pleaded with us that it was “just 100 days to mask” and “not forever,” we should have known from long experience that he was lying.

There’s no end to this insanity in sight, and anyone who hasn’t been thoroughly disabused of their illusions to the contrary has only themselves to blame.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.