NRA Goes on the Offensive, Files Scathing Lawsuit Against City of San Francisco

The National Rifle Association is pulling no punches in its response to the City of San Francisco, The Associated Press reported.

In fact, the NRA has filed a lawsuit against the city after it was smeared as a “domestic terrorist organization” by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

The NRA filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California alleging that the city is violating the organization’s right to free speech based on political opinion. It also claims that the controversial resolution was passed to blacklist anyone associated with the NRA.

The resolution stretches the definition of “terrorist organization” extremely thin and claims that the NRA spreads propaganda in order to deceive people about the dangers of gun violence.

Specifically, it accuses the NRA of trying to “promote gun ownership” (true, but this is definitely not terrorism) and “incite gun owners to acts of violence” (patently false).

William A. Brewer III, the lawyer for the NRA, released a statement on the issue.

“This action is an assault on all advocacy organizations across the country,” he said. “There can be no place in our society for this manner of behavior by government officials. Fortunately, the NRA, like all U.S. citizens, is protected by the First Amendment.”

Brewer is exactly right; no government should be authorized to label legitimate organizations as terrorists based on lies, emotions and twisted definitions.

In fact, the author of the resolution, San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani, admitted that she was driven solely by emotion, one of the biggest indicators of bad policy. We’re living in the era of “just doing something,” folks.

“I had enough,” Stefani said. She went on to say that the resolution came about after the Gilroy shooting.

As horrifying as it was, the Gilroy shooting had nothing to do with the NRA. It’s just an easy punching bag for leftists, rightly outraged by mass murder, to attack while excusing their pathetic totalitarian gun policies.

Thankfully, the NRA is standing up to the hate, even as misinformation continues to cloud its reputation.

“The American people would be better served if the NRA stopped trying to get weapons of war into our communities and instead actually did something about gun safety,” San Francisco City Attorney’s Office spokesman John Coté said.

“Common-sense safety measures like universal background checks, an assault weapons ban, and restricting high-capacity magazines would be a good start,” he continued, exhibiting the leftist strategy of labeling his positions “common sense,” implying that those who don’t back them are either evil or stupid.

It’s a good thing that the NRA is neither of those things, as its advocacy and education have done much more to promote gun safety than anything Stefani or Coté have ever done.

They would be of much better service to their city if they dropped this performative stunt and instead focused on their homeless epidemic, crime or at least the streets littered with human feces.

But this is San Francisco we’re talking about, where results don’t matter as long as you can pat yourself on the back.

