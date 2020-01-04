SECTIONS
Florida Married Couple Flipped Coin at Altar To Decide on Last Name

By Cade Almond
Published January 4, 2020 at 12:46am
Florida newlyweds Jeff and Darcy were faced with plenty of decisions in 2019 during their wedding planning process.

One such decision the pair had to make — one that is traditionally easily resolved — was made in a rather unconventional way.

While at the altar on their wedding day in early December, the couple flipped a coin to determine whose last name they would take.

Darcy’s brother designed a personalized brass coin with the bride and groom’s last names and profiles on each side: “Conley” for Jeff and “Ward” for Darcy.

The coin ultimately landed on “Ward,” but Jeff told the Palm Beach Post that he doesn’t see himself as a loser.

“You could say I won,” he said. “I was the one who received something new.”

The coin toss was his own brainchild, one that he attributes to his prospective career path.

“It’s fair,” he said. “I am a graduate student in economics at Florida State and I think about fairness.”

Darcy added that she saw the coin flip as the beginning of what she believes will be a fair and cooperative marriage.

“Being with someone who was willing to start the marriage from a creative and teamwork and fair place felt like a really good first step toward an equal partnership,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the Wards eschewed traditional gender roles in search of a fair relationship experience.

About a year after meeting on the dating app Tinder, Jeff and Darcy each crafted a marriage proposal for the other.

Jeff took a more straightforward approach, gathering his musician friends in a park to play their favorite song as a couple, The Band’s “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” He eventually popped the question while on a bridge in the idyllic park.

Darcy, on the other hand, made Jeff get more hands-on.

She organized a city-wide scavenger hunt, using poems to reveal successive clues that eventually spelled out “Will you marry me?”

Both, obviously, said “Yes.”

Cade Almond
Assignment Editor
Cade graduated Lyon College with a BA in Political Science in 2019, and has since acted as an assignment editor with The Western Journal. He is a Christian first, conservative second.
Birthplace
Arkansas
Nationality
American
Education
BA Political Science, Lyon College (2019)







