As one American father begs for help finding out the fate of his missing son, the number of Americans killed when Hamas stormed Israeli communities on Saturday is rising.

“Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed — many of whom made a second home in Israel,” the White House said in a statement released Monday and attributed to President Joe Biden. The toll of Americans killed in the slaughter previously stood at nine.

“While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas,” the statement continued.

According to CNN, Qatar is communicating with Hamas on the issue of hostages being held in Gaza.

Hamas is believed to be holding about 150 Israelis hostage, according to The New York Times.

One American whose status is unknown is Itay Chen, 19, who is an American citizen and an Israel Defense Forces soldier, according to ABC News.

Chen’s base was along the border with Gaza, his father, Ruby Chen, said.

“We got a message from him Saturday morning, 6:30 a.m., saying that there is bombing,” Ruby Chen said.

“That was the last time that we had any communication with him. Since then, he has been defined officially by the IDF as missing in action,” he said.

“My son, a U.S. citizen, is most likely in Gaza as we speak.”

“There are multiple U.S.-Israeli citizens that are in the same situation as we are. What we are asking from President Biden, in addition to condemning, is being more vicious in his request from the Hamas to abide to international law when it comes to [prisoners of war],” he continued.

“That means that they need to identify each POW that they have. It means that they need to provide and take care of their health and they need to allow the U.N. … to come and visit those prisoners of war.”

“Please help me,” he said.

Chen is not the only American reported as missing.

NEW: 23 year old American citizen Hersh Golberg-Polin is missing after sending his parents a chilling message as Hamas terrorists paraglided into the desert rave in southern Israel. His parents are fearing the worst. In a text message to his mom and dad, Golberg-Polin wrote: “I… pic.twitter.com/2QcbnwRVnp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2023

Hersh Golberg-Polin had recently finished his military service in Israel as a medic, according to the New York Post.

Goldberg-Polin was one of many attending a festival in Israel when Hamas attacked. His family received two texts from him, but they have not heard from him since Saturday.

Hamas has said that if Israel bombs Gaza targets without warning to allow those in those buildings to leave, it will stage televised executions of its hostages.

