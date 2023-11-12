A Canadian nurse is facing discipline for saying that men who style themselves as women are, in fact, men.

Amy Hamm of New Westminster, British Columbia, is facing a sanction from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives that could cost her her license for publicly speaking her mind.

“Between approximately July 2018 and March 2021, you made discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people, while identifying yourself as a nurse or nurse educator. These statements were made across various online platforms, including but not limited to, podcasts, videos, published writings and social media,” last year’s notice from the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives summoning her read.

Among her alleged transgressions was helping to put up a sign in Vancouver reading, “I (heart) J.K. Rowling,” according to the National Post. Rowling is a fierce critic of the transgender movement.

Hearings on her case, which have been grouped into four sessions over multiple months, continued through early this month.

On a social media post, Hamm called the hearing her “witch trial.”

“Should a nurse be allowed to keep her job after saying that trans women are men? This is the Galileo affair of nursing,” she posted.

Tomorrow my witch trial is back on. Should a nurse be allowed to keep her job after saying that trans women are men? This is the Galileo affair of nursing. Please share, and tune in whenever you can. Link to join: https://t.co/pIGbX7CNRB Details: pic.twitter.com/6BCQ5EesIt — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) October 22, 2023



In testimony in the most recent set of hearings, she called the concept of gender identity “anti-scientific, metaphysical nonsense,” according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Her accusers claim that because she identified herself as a nurse, her comments could impact people seeking care. She says that is not the case.

TPM’s Amy Hamm @preta_6 was forced to testify under cross examination that women don’t have penises: “While I was being cross examined by … Lawyer Barbara Finley, she halted me at one point … through a fit and said I shouldn’t be allowed to say trans identified male.” pic.twitter.com/SligzyGpQA — Human Events (@HumanEvents) November 10, 2023



“Whether or not I agree with certain policies, I limit my advocacy for changing policies to outside of work,” she said.

I abhor every individual or organization (CBC, BCCNM) that fakes compassion while abusing, defaming, controlling, and demeaning women who won’t go along with the blatant lies of gender ideology and the subsequent erosion of women’s rights & safety. They rely upon us feeling too… — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) November 11, 2023

“I’m not transphobic. I don’t have any issue with trans people — it’s the infringement on women and children’s rights,” she said, saying that what she called a “fringe” movement of activists “is infringing on the rights of women and pushing institutions to adopt what are false and delusional beliefs.”

However, she noted that hate has been directed at her.

After receiving multiple death and rape threats, she is on leave from her Vancouver-areas hospital due to stress.

Before I started to use my voice, I felt trapped in a bad marriage, with many “friends” who probably saw me as meek and did not value or respect me. I was quiet and shy; public speaking seemed like a death sentence. If someone treated me poorly, I rarely stood up for myself. In… — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) November 9, 2023

Hamm said anonymous complaints are at the heart of the allegations against her, according to the Post Millennial.

“So the persons who complained to the BCCNM about my off-duty conduct, one of whom is still anonymous, and the other who I had never met or worked with in my life, they also sent their complaints to my employer and I have since found out that other anonymous complainants have made similar complaints to my employer about about the advocacy that I do for women and children on my off duty time,” she said.

“I’ve always kept my private life and my political views and private views very separate from my work life,” she added.

“I never talk politics at work. And I actually found it distressing that, in this process, I lost the ability to do that,” Hamm said.

