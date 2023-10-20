JK Rowling Says Jail Time Preferable to 'Forced Denial of Reality' in Using Preferred Pronouns - 'Bring on the Court Case'
“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling stated she would “happily” go to jail for calling someone by the “wrong” pronouns.
Rowling posted to X on Tuesday an image of a sign that said “Repeat after us: Trans women are women.” She captioned it with a simple, “No.”
A user responded with “Vote Labour, get a two year stretch!”
The U.K. Daily Mail reported that under the Labour Party “deliberately calling someone by the ‘wrong’ gender pronouns could become a hate crime punishable by imprisonment.”
The famous author retorted, “I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex.
“Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”
Another user told Rowling, “See you on the inside. I quite fancy the kitchens.”
But the author joked she was “Hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I could do ok in the kitchens.”
“Laundry might be a problem,” she added. “I have a tendency to shrink stuff/turn it pink accidentally.
“Guessing that won’t be a major issue if it’s mostly scrubs and sheets, though,” she concluded.
This isn’t the first time Rowling has discussed her feelings regarding LGBT issues. In June 2020 she wrote a lengthy post regarding sex.
“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased,” she wrote.
“I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” Rowling added. “It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”
