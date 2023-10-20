JK Rowling Says Jail Time Preferable to 'Forced Denial of Reality' in Using Preferred Pronouns - 'Bring on the Court Case'

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling stated she would “happily” go to jail for calling someone by the “wrong” pronouns.

Rowling posted to X on Tuesday an image of a sign that said “Repeat after us: Trans women are women.” She captioned it with a simple, “No.”

A user responded with “Vote Labour, get a two year stretch!”

The U.K. Daily Mail reported that under the Labour Party “deliberately calling someone by the ‘wrong’ gender pronouns could become a hate crime punishable by imprisonment.”

The famous author retorted, “I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex.

“Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 17, 2023

Do you agree with Rowling? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Another user told Rowling, “See you on the inside. I quite fancy the kitchens.”

But the author joked she was “Hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I could do ok in the kitchens.”

“Laundry might be a problem,” she added. “I have a tendency to shrink stuff/turn it pink accidentally.

Hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I could do ok in the kitchens. Laundry might be a problem. I have a tendency to shrink stuff/turn it pink accidentally. Guessing that won’t be a major issue if it’s mostly scrubs and sheets, though. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 17, 2023



“Guessing that won’t be a major issue if it’s mostly scrubs and sheets, though,” she concluded.

This isn’t the first time Rowling has discussed her feelings regarding LGBT issues. In June 2020 she wrote a lengthy post regarding sex.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased,” she wrote.

“I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” Rowling added. “It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.