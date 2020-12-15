Login
NY Lawmaker Calls for Investigation of Gov. Cuomo After Ex-Staffer's Serious Allegation

By Erin Coates
Published December 15, 2020 at 12:53pm
New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is calling for an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo that surfaced over the weekend.

“I am publicly calling for an independent investigation into the serious allegations of pervasive workspace sexual harassment and verbal abuse by Governor Andrew Cuomo,” she said in a statement, according to WRGB-TV.

“The people of New York deserve a Governor who lives up to his own public statements on sexual harassment.”

Stefanik added that Cuomo “should be held to his own stated standards,” according to the New York Post.

“Just as Governor Cuomo appointed an independent investigator to investigate victims’ allegations against former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a completely independent investigation must exclude all Cuomo appointees and political allies.”

Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to Cuomo who is running for Manhattan borough president, accused the Democratic governor of sexual harassment on Sunday.

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched,” she tweeted.

“I would never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

She said that the most upsetting part was that no one ever said anything when they saw it happen and she said she knows she is not the only woman Cuomo harrassed.

“I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently,” Boylan tweeted.

“I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”

Cuomo defended himself on Monday and told reporters that the allegations were “not true.”

“I fought for and I believe, a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it’s just not true,” he said, according to WRGB.

Do you think there are more women with similar allegations against Cuomo?

Cuomo spokeswoman Caitlin Girouard added, “There is zero truth whatsoever to these claims,” told the Post.

Boylan worked for the Cumo administration from March 2015 to October 2018, serving as executive vice president of Empire State Development and then as a special advisor to Cuomo for economic development, WRGB reported.

Erin Coates
