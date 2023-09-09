Share
NYC Mayor Announces Major Cuts as City Struggles with Migrant Crisis

 By Jake Smith  September 9, 2023 at 12:11pm
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a 5% budget cut across all programs and services amid the city’s surging migrant crisis, according to a Saturday press release from Adams’ office.

In an effort to preserve the city’s financial strength, New York City will move migrants out of shelter systems into more “cost-effective” shelters and cut every agency’s budget down by 5%, according to the press release.

The decision comes amid recent comments from Adams that the migrant crisis “will destroy New York City.”

“Since the beginning of the asylum seeker crisis, New York City has taken urgent action. … Mayor Adams has been clear, however, that these costs may affect every city service. As such, earlier today, he directed every agency to implement a 5 percent reduction in city-funded spending,” the press release reads.

The release also noted: “The administration will seek to minimize disruption to programs and services, and there will not be layoffs.”

Migrants wait in line to receive humanitarian aid after being transported to New York City from Texas. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

“While our compassion is limitless, our resources are not,” Adams stated in the press release.

Should the migrant shipments to NYC continue?

Utilizing the Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG), New York City will cut down the budget of all programs and resources for the city’s 2024 financial plan, according to the press release.

New York City has cared for over 100,000 migrants with 10,000 more coming in each month.

Adams warned New Yorkers that the migrant crisis is “going to come to your neighborhoods” during a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

“Never in my life have I had a problem that I didn’t see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. … This issue will destroy New York City,” Adams said Wednesday.

The Democrat mayor added: “Every community in this city is going to be impacted. … We have a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut – every service in this city is going to be impacted.”

Adams’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jake Smith
