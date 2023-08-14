Illegal Alien Sent to Western New York by Dem Mayor Eric Adams Charged with Sexually Assaulting Woman

An upstate New York county executive is demanding that New York City Mayor Eric Adams end his practice of unloading his illegal alien problems on other municipalities after two of the illegals sent from the Big Apple were arrested for sexual assault.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz of Erie County, which encompasses the city of Buffalo, published an official notice to Mayor Adams in his Saturday announcement about the arrest of the illegal shipped upstate from New York City.

“Yesterday afternoon, I was advised of a serious incident involving an asylum seeker being housed at a Cheektowaga hotel. As was described by Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould, a suspect is now in custody,” Poloncarz wrote.

One of the crimes was allegedly perpetrated by an illegal from Venezuela who was bussed from New York City to a Cheektowaga hotel. Once there, the man allegedly raped a woman in front of a three-year-old child. A second illegal, this one from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a hotel employee, the New York Post reported. Both crimes took place in the span of less than two weeks.

With these assaults under investigation, writing that the “safety of the community is paramount,” Poloncarz told citizens that he has already been in contact with state officials, including Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, to tell them of his demand.

“I demanded that Mayor Adams pause all further transportation of asylum seekers to our community until such time as we can resolve all security issues,” Poloncarz wrote. “He agreed and informed me they will not send any additional persons to Erie County at this time. We also discussed the need for a new and improved security plan, especially considering DocGo, the third party hired by New York City to run the hotel operations, may have interfered with this investigation. Mayor Adams agreed that we need to address all security concerns with the hotels. We have already begun discussing ways to increase security and reduce any threat to our community.”

Gov. Hochul promised Poloncarz that she would order members of the New York National Guard to patrol all hotels contracted by the state to house illegals, but it is not clear what powers those soldiers would have to interdict in crimes being committed by illegals.

Despite the outrages committed by these border crossers, Poloncarz still went on to mouth the Democrat mantra of “welcoming” illegals. But he also questioned the security measures.

“As we have done for years, Erie County opened its arms to try and welcome these new Americans. Unfortunately there is no way to make the program as presently run sustainable. Two serious, violent crimes in two weeks are two too many,” he wrote.

The top county official then blasted the refugee agencies which failed his county.

“Our refugee agencies did their best to provide support and assistance, but our community’s trust and good faith have been betrayed. We were assured of safety, security, and proper screening. Clearly that hasn’t been done,” he railed. “Refugee agencies, local workers, and others should not and cannot work under the present security conditions. New York City needs to fix this.”

To wrap up his letter, it appears that it has dawned on Poloncarz that the federal government is chiefly to blame for this mess, and that President Joe Biden has failed Erie County and the country.

“Finally, Erie County, the town of Cheektowaga and the state cannot solve what is essentially a federal issue. The Biden Administration and the United States Congress must act on this and truly implement comprehensive immigration reform,” he exclaimed.

That is the least Poloncarz could have said. Biden’s wide-open door policy at the southern border is making every corner of this nation less safe.

But Poloncarz is also part of the problem. Only weeks ago, he was assuring his residents that all the illegals being sent from New York City “have been vetted by federal authorities,” and then he attacked critics of Adams’ shipments of illegals as “racist and bigoted” people heating up social media.

Only weeks ago this NY official said the illegal aliens “have been vetted by federal authorities” and blamed “racist and bigoted statements on social media” for misinformation. His new statement: “We were assured of safety, security, and proper screening. Clearly that hasn’t been… https://t.co/JD03A1bm3m pic.twitter.com/JF13l7LXMS — Jon Feere 🇺🇸 (@JonFeere) August 13, 2023

His claim that these millions of illegals flooding our southern border “have been vetted by federal authorities” has never been true in the Biden era. The federal government completely gave up any attempt to vet these border crossers. The ones that are caught are simply released right into the country with little else but a “date” upon which they are supposed to appear before an immigration judge. And most of them never bother to appear. And why should they? They already beat the system, and they are here.

As Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy said last week, the Biden administration is complicit in the violence and criminality going on down at the southern border as armed Mexican drug cartel members are seen on surveillance simply walking across our border bringing drugs and sex trafficking young children.

“[T]hese cartels are emboldened and empowered by a president who does not care about our southern border,” Congressman Roy said last Tuesday. “He is allowing it to become completely run by the cartels. And if anybody has not seen ‘The Sound of Freedom,’ go see it. Go see what’s happening in the world. Go see who has the power. Go see who is, you know, abusing these young girls, these young children.”

Rep. @chiproytx lets LOOSE on Joe Biden and REPUBLICANS who are COMPLICIT in the savagery that’s occurring at the border: “The president and this administration can go STRAIGHT TO HELL…! And I’m TIRED of REPUBLICANS who are giving LIP SERVICE to it…because they want cheap… pic.twitter.com/lrTmYUXMx5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Erie County has been flooded with more than 500 illegals who are putting a burden on tax payers and raising safety issues, the New York Post reported.

This isn’t just happening in Erie County, either. Crimes like this are happening all across the country as unvetted illegals are being shipped to every major community. Joe Biden’s policies are endangering us all.

