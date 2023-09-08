Watch: Mayor Adams Admits Defeat, Warns Crowd New York City Will Be Destroyed

Galactic hutzpah, thy name is liberal New York City.

At a Wednesday evening town hall meeting on the city’s affluent Upper West Side, Mayor Eric Adams complained about the massive influx of illegal immigrants into the city since last year.

“This issue will destroy New York City — destroy New York City,” Adams told his constituents.

Before examining Adams’ dire prediction, recall that New Yorkers have a recent history of pious nonsense on “this issue.”

On Oct. 31, 2017, for instance, the New York City Council declared that “no New York City resources can be used for federal immigration enforcement purposes,” according to The Center for Popular Democracy, which touted the move as an antidote to “the Trump administration’s tactics of hatred and intimidation.”

For years, liberal New Yorkers boasted of their love for illegal immigrants, as if demanding a secure border entails hatred. Affluent residents proclaimed their “sanctuary city” status with characteristic smugness.

Now that others have taken them at their word, liberal New Yorkers cast blame and cry for help.

“We’re getting no support on this national crisis — and we’re receiving no support,” Adams said. “And let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this.”

Three times in 30 seconds the mayor repeated himself for dramatic effect.

The Post Millennial shared a brief clip of Adams’ speech on X Thursday morning:

Meanwhile, Adams prepared his constituents for impending austerity.

“We had a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us,” Adams said according to Fox News.

In related news, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday a new Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center (HERRC) on Long Island.

“The humanitarian relief center will start by providing shelter for up to 330 single men, but, once expanded to full capacity, the site will host a total of almost 1,000 asylum seekers,” a press release from the mayor’s office read.

At the town hall, Adams denounced Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas for busing migrants to New York.

“What happened? It started with a mad man down in Texas, decided he wanted to bus people up to New York City,” Adams said.

According to the New York Post, the first busload of migrants from Texas reached New York City on Aug. 5, 2022. Since then, the “mad man” Abbott has transferred more than 13,000 migrants to the self-proclaimed sanctuary city.

In all, the number of illegal immigrants to reach New York City in the last year has exceeded 100,000.

“110,000 migrants we have to feed, clothe, house, educate the children, wash their laundry sheets, give them everything they need, health care,” Adams said.

Apparently, most New Yorkers deem this as a serious problem — most, but not all.

A Siena College poll released last month revealed that 82 percent of New Yorkers regarded the migrant influx as a “serious problem.” Nonetheless, 36 percent of respondents still “said the state should accept more asylum seekers and help them assimilate,” according to the Post.

That last result illustrates the cancerous effect of virtue-signaling liberalism on the human mind.

Remarkably, 18 percent of respondents described illegal immigration as a “serious problem” and insisted that it should continue. Only a person who regards the issue as someone else’s problem could give such a response.

As always, poorer New Yorkers and probably the migrants themselves will suffer most.

The preening, affluent, New York liberals, on the other hand — the ones who first boast of moral virtue and then cry for help while blaming others — rate among history’s most contemptible hypocrites.

