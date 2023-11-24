NYC Mayor Adams' Troubles Pile Up with Bombshell Sexual Assault Accusation

Embattled New York Mayor Eric Adams was accused of a sexual assault that allegedly took place in 1993 in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

A woman claimed the Democrat sexually assaulted her during his time as a captain with the New York Police Department, according to ABC News.

A court filing listed Adams, the NYPD and “two unknown entities” as defendants, the report said. It did not name the accuser.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” a summons said of the matter.

“The claims brought here allege intentional and negligent acts and omissions for physical, psychological, and other injuries suffered as a result of conduct that would constitute sexual offenses,” it said.

Adams, whose last several months in office have been marked by difficulties and scandals, denied the allegation in a statement through a representative.

“The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it,” the person told The Hill. “But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.”

ABC News quoted a source as saying the NYPD had no record of the woman working for the department.

The complaint was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, which was signed into law last year by Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Should Adams step down as mayor? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The law allows for people with abuse claims to take legal action even if the statute of limitations on an alleged offense has expired.

The allegation is the latest headache for Adams, whose campaign fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, was raided by the FBI last month as part of a probe into whether the campaign took money from the Turkish government while Adams was running for mayor in 2021.

At the time of Suggs’ arrest, Adams was en route to Washington, but he turned around and returned to New York.

He has denied he had any knowledge of alleged campaign finance violations.

Throughout this year, Adams also has faced scrutiny for his handling of an influx of illegal immigrants into his city.

While he previously touted New York as a sanctuary city and a haven for people who violate the country’s immigration laws, his administration asked migrants to go somewhere else after they crossed the southern border in July.

“Please consider another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the U.S,” the city said in a message to “asylum seekers.”

The message did little to dissuade tens of thousands of foreign nationals the city is now housing free of charge.

The New York Daily News reported Monday that New York will cut $1.2 billion from public services in order to continue to house and feed immigrants.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.