NYC McDonald's Takes Drastic Action After Teens Turn Restaurant Into Chaotic 'Fight Club'

A McDonald’s franchise in Brooklyn, New York, had to take drastic security measures after being constantly terrorized by the local unruly teenagers.

Customers under 20 years old must show their ID to enter the restaurant or be accompanied by a parent, according to a Tuesday report from WABC-TV.

The outlet showed an image of the sign posted in the window of the fast food franchise, informing customers in all caps and bold letters that “no one under the age of 20 is allowed in this restaurant without a parent and proper identification.”

There were also three security guards posted at the entrances.

You would think that such measures of security are necessary for the gold supposedly at Fort Knox, not the burgers and fries at the Golden Arches.

WABC said that teenagers from a nearby high school have “turned the fast food restaurant into a local fight club.”

The chaos actually made several diners thankful for the tough security measures.

One young woman named Sania Bolasingh said the policies were “very reasonable because they’re crazy in this McDonald’s.”

“They do too much. They jump people, jump delivery workers, jump the security, and they terrorize people that are in there,” she added.

An older customer named Dorothy Brasier complained that the young people steal from other diners and cuss “like a sailor.”

WABC added that police have been called to the McDonald’s 29 times this year alone.

That’s one 911 call every two days.

The franchise owner was not happy about having to implement the policies but believes the moves were necessary to keep customers safe.

“As a Brooklyn-born military veteran and local business owner for 30 years, I have deep respect for this community,” the owner said, per WABC.

“This measure to ID customers is another way we’re prioritizing the safety and security of our people within our lobby.”

These sorts of phenomena show what happens when vast swathes of young people, especially in urban areas, are left without fathers, then raised without any discipline or structure and let loose on society.

The degradation has reached a new low of absurdity.

Now even buying fast food is an activity that requires tons of security and precaution.

That affects all of us, not just the teenagers who cannot act like civilized people, and even more so, the parents who raised them to behave like feral animals.

In most cultures, a teenager can be trusted to grab a Big Mac after school alongside a few friends without needing his mother to hold his hand.

But when children are not raised properly in their youth, they remain children even into adulthood, and society at large has to continue parenting them.

