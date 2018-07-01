Obama Introduced as ‘Real President of the United States’

The president of the United States is not really Donald Trump, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez signaled to California Democrats gathered for a fundraiser last week.

“Let’s give it up for the real president of the United States,” Perez said Thursday as he introduced former President Barack Obama, according to Independent Journalism Review.

The $2,700-per-plate event in Los Angeles was designed to raise money for the DNC.

Not everyone agreed with Perez that Obama was still the “real president.”

DNC CHAIR: OBAMA IS AMERICA’S ‘REAL PRESIDENT’ — NOT TRUMP This is what we are dealing with folks! There is no 'reaching across the aisle' with this bunch. — The TN Conservative (@TennConserv) July 1, 2018

DNC Chair: Obama Is America’s ‘Real President’ — Not Trump: #TomPerez must have been in a coma from 2009 to 2016 when the feckless, incompetent wonder, #BarackObama, damn near destroyed the USA! https://t.co/D8utbS7TXr — Jim O'Sullivan (@JimOSullivan4) June 30, 2018

During the event, Obama suggested there may have been something he did not do right during his two terms in office.

“I’ll be honest with you, if I have a regret during my presidency, it is that people were so focused on me and the battles we were having, particularly after we lost the House, that folks stopped paying attention up and down the ballot,” he said.

He also said that during a pre-inauguration meeting with Trump, he told Trump, who had campaigned on ending Obamacare, to rename it.

“I said to the incoming president, ‘Just change the name and claim that you made these wonderful changes and I would be like, ‘You go.’ Because I didn’t have pride of authorship, I just wanted people to have health care,” he said, according to CNN.

Obama then said Trump failed in his efforts despite controlling all branches of government in Washington.

“They couldn’t do it because we had actually thought it through and it’s a hard thing to do,” he said.

Obama said Americans prefer his brand of unity.

“All these people that are out here kvetching and wringing their hands and stressed and anxious and constantly watching cable TV and howling at the moon, ‘What are we going to do?,’ their hair’s falling out, they can’t sleep,” Obama said.

“The majority of the American people prefer a story of hope. A majority of the American people prefer a country that comes together rather than being divided. The majority of the country doesn’t want to see a dog-eat-dog world where everybody is angry all the time,” he said, according to Politico.

He said that Republicans fit the mold of the party of anger.

“They’re mad even when they win. Have you noticed that?” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

