SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Ocasio-Cortez Tweets Praise for McCain, Immediately Gets Slammed by Her Base

By Jack Davis
at 6:33am
Print

When Democratic Socialist and New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried Saturday to span the political chasm that many of her left wing followers have helped to carve, she realized the full extent of the intolerance often directed of those who oppose liberals.

Ocasio-Cortez became the face of the far left after a stunning congressional primary upset in June that knocked off incumbent Democratic power broker and kingpin Joseph Crowley, whose name figured on many short lists as a possible replacement for Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. The primary win was tantamount to election in the heavily Democratic New York City district from which Ocasio-Cortez hails.

On Saturday, she sent a message across the aisle after the death of Sen. John McCain, who, she knew as more than a name, thanks to a Washington internship, The Daily Wire reported.

“John McCain’s legacy represents an unparalleled example of human decency and American service. As an intern, I learned a lot about the power of humanity in government through his deep friendship with Sen. Kennedy. He meant so much, to so many. My prayers are with his family,” she wrote.

A torrent of liberal scorn followed her comments on the Arizona Republican.

TRENDING: MSNBC Panelist Tells Blatant Lie About Evidence Against Trump

However, it wasn’t all scorn. Some Twitter followers applauded Ocasio-Cortez’s effort, and slammed her critics.

But the liberal commentariat lined up more with Ocasio-Cortez’s more liberal wing.

“McCain’s record does represent the views Ocasio-Cortez has defined herself, and the fight she’s leading, against – does that fight pause for R.I.P.s?” columnist Whitney Campbell wrote on Jezebel. The rest of the column made it clear that liberals do not recall McCain fondly.

Was Ocasio-Cortez right to tweet what she did?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In a column for The Socialist Call, Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders were both excoriated for making statements of sympathy after McCain died.

“When Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued condolences to the McCain family, it wasn’t terribly surprising. It’s one of those rituals that is expected of political leaders,” wrote Chicago Democratic Socialist Joe Allen.

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Upset Over Closed Coffee Shop, Shuts Its Doors Over Policies She Supports

“But that’s no excuse to say of America’s foremost warmonger, as AOC did, that he offers an ‘unparalleled example of human decency and American service.’ Or to extol him as an American hero, as Bernie did,” he added.

Allen wrote true socialists must criticize “American imperialism” at all times.

“Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez shirked that calling this weekend. That doesn’t mean we need to ruthlessly denounce or disassociate ourselves from them. Sanders for example has been one of the strongest opponents of US militarism in national politics,” he wrote.

“But as an organization we do need to remain critical when, under the pressure of capitalist politics, they willingly participate in poisonous national rituals that set back our work.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Terry Ray

Jeff Sessionsmark reinstein/ Shutterstock

Opinion: Is Jeff Sessions a Player in the Mueller Coup?

Savannah Pointer

Cristhian Rivera, Iris Monarrez and their babyscreen shot / Facebook

Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Killed Mollie Tibbets Has ‘Anchor Baby’ with Her Ex-Classmate – Report

Jack Davis

Former New York CIty Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

Kevin Daley

West Virginia Supreme Court 2016West Virginia Judiciary

Scandal Brings Down Entire West Virginia Supreme Court, Interim Judges Named

Peter Hasson

Dana LoeschJim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Twitter Reverses Ruling, Concedes It’s Against the Rules To Wish Dana Loesch’s Children Were Murdered

Jack Davis

Senator Arpaio? Arizona Governor to Choose Replacement for McCain

The Western Journal

Screenshot/Brittany Donovan/Twitter

Breaking: Florida Mass Shooting, Multiple Dead & Wounded [Developing]

Jack Davis

New York Gov. Andrew CuomoCNN

ACLU Steps In After Cuomo’s Anti-NRA ‘Blacklisting Campaign’ Goes Too Far

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.