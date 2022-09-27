'Occupy Democrats' Founder Has Hilarious Response to Embezzlement Accusations: It's the Memes' Fault

Omar Rivero, co-founder of Occupy Democrats, claimed it takes strenuous effort and resources to produce memes in response to questions about the organization’s finances.

The Occupy Democrats Election Fund PAC spent $577,892 on fundraising consulting in 2021 and 2022, accounting for about half of its expenditures, and $0 on federal candidates, according to Open Secrets.

Nearly half of those consulting funds ($250,000) went to Blue Deal LLC, which is run by Rivero and his brother, Rafael Rivero, who is also a co-founder of Occupy Democrats.

Numerous Twitter users accused Omar Rivero of embezzling funds.

“Relax, we’re passing hundreds of thousands of dollars around to ourselves to make memes” lol — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 26, 2022



Occupy Democrats is a left-wing activist group known for its popular Facebook and Twitter posts, which follow a rigid formula and usually close with a call to action in all caps such as “RT IF YOU AGREE!” or “RT IF YOU SUPPORT!”

WARNING: The following contains language that some readers will find offensive.

BREAKING: Shocking footage leaks showing Donald Trump’s minion Roger Stone saying “fuck voting, let’s get right to the violence” ahead of the 2020 election — clearly he got his deadly wish on Jan. 6th. RT IF YOU THINK THAT HE MUST HE LOCKED UP FOR GOOD! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) September 27, 2022



“If you understood the time and effort that goes into making viral memes — and the impact that they have — you might respect our work more,” Omar Rivero said in a now-deleted tweet.

Omar Rivero also claimed the PAC was a super PAC and as such couldn’t make direct donations to candidates; Occupy Democrats is actually a hybrid PAC that can make some donations to candidates, according to Lachlan Markay of Axios.

Omar Rivero has disputed the report in since-deleted tweets shared by Hamish Mitchell, who initially brought the issue to light.

“Fake news lol,” Rivero reportedly said in one deleted tweet.

The guy who runs Occupy Democrats is apparently unfamiliar with his own group’s legal structure. It’s a hybrid pac, which, unlike a super pac, maintains a segregated bank account from which it can contribute directly to candidates https://t.co/j4S1pRzhTs — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 27, 2022

Occupy Democrats did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.