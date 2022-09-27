Parler Share
News

'Occupy Democrats' Founder Has Hilarious Response to Embezzlement Accusations: It's the Memes' Fault

 By Laurel Duggan  September 27, 2022 at 10:03am
Omar Rivero, co-founder of Occupy Democrats, claimed it takes strenuous effort and resources to produce memes in response to questions about the organization’s finances.

The Occupy Democrats Election Fund PAC spent $577,892 on fundraising consulting in 2021 and 2022, accounting for about half of its expenditures, and $0 on federal candidates, according to Open Secrets.

Nearly half of those consulting funds ($250,000) went to Blue Deal LLC, which is run by Rivero and his brother, Rafael Rivero, who is also a co-founder of Occupy Democrats.

Numerous Twitter users accused Omar Rivero of embezzling funds.

Occupy Democrats is a left-wing activist group known for its popular Facebook and Twitter posts, which follow a rigid formula and usually close with a call to action in all caps such as “RT IF YOU AGREE!” or “RT IF YOU SUPPORT!”

WARNING: The following contains language that some readers will find offensive.


“If you understood the time and effort that goes into making viral memes — and the impact that they have — you might respect our work more,” Omar Rivero said in a now-deleted tweet.

Omar Rivero also claimed the PAC was a super PAC and as such couldn’t make direct donations to candidates; Occupy Democrats is actually a hybrid PAC that can make some donations to candidates, according to Lachlan Markay of Axios.

Omar Rivero has disputed the report in since-deleted tweets shared by Hamish Mitchell, who initially brought the issue to light.

“Fake news lol,” Rivero reportedly said in one deleted tweet.

Occupy Democrats did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Laurel Duggan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




