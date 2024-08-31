An off-duty Rhode Island police officer faced charges after he was accused of urinating on a woman’s boot during a recent Kenny Chesney concert in Massachusetts.

Shane Lynch, of the Cranston Police Department, was slapped with charges of disorderly conduct and destruction of property after the Saturday incident, the Foxborough Police Department said, according to WFXT-TV.

Police were called to the “sandpit” area of the Gillette Stadium concert at about 9:15 p.m. “for a male party that urinated on a female’s shoes,” according to a police report of the incident.

“Upon arrival, I located a male party who appeared to be extremely intoxicated,” Needham police officer Joseph Brienze wrote in the report, according to WHDH-TV.

“The male party was holding a Bud Light can, swaying back and forth, and his eyes were almost closed,” the report said.

The man was later taken away by police.

“When I stood in front of [Lynch], his zipper was down and his shorts appeared wet,” Brienze

“The victim stated she was standing in the sandpit area and felt something wet spray her leg. She looked down a saw [Lynch] urinating on her shoes,” the report said.

The report said that even after he was confronted by police. Lynch “began to grab his penis and urinate again.”

The victim said that the boots she wore were bought so that she could wear them at the concert, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the police report, the victim asked Lynch, “Did you just pee down my leg?”

She said his reply was “I did?”

The report said that after the incident, Lynch walked away into the crowd.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said an “administrative investigation” is under way into the incident.

“All Cranston police officers recognize they are held to a higher standard and are required to act professionally both on and off-duty. Failure to adhere to this expectation will result in discipline,” he said in a statement.

Lynch agreed to pay $100 in court costs to have the charges dismissed, according to according to WJAR-TV.

