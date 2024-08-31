Share
News

Off-Duty Cop Arrested After Being Accused of Disgusting Act During Kenny Chesney Concert

 By Jack Davis  August 31, 2024 at 8:15am
Share

An off-duty Rhode Island police officer faced charges after he was accused of urinating on a woman’s boot during a recent Kenny Chesney concert in Massachusetts.

Shane Lynch, of the Cranston Police Department, was slapped with charges of disorderly conduct and destruction of property after the Saturday incident, the Foxborough Police Department said, according to WFXT-TV.

Police were called to the “sandpit” area of the Gillette Stadium concert at about 9:15 p.m. “for a male party that urinated on a female’s shoes,” according to a police report of the incident.

“Upon arrival, I located a male party who appeared to be extremely intoxicated,” Needham police officer Joseph Brienze wrote in the report, according to WHDH-TV.

“The male party was holding a Bud Light can, swaying back and forth, and his eyes were almost closed,” the report said.

Trending:
Former Navy SEAL Congressman Lays Out 4 Disastrous Results of Harris' Afghanistan Leadership Failure

The man was later taken away by police.

“When I stood in front of [Lynch], his zipper was down and his shorts appeared wet,” Brienze

Should this officer be fired?

“The victim stated she was standing in the sandpit area and felt something wet spray her leg. She looked down a saw [Lynch] urinating on her shoes,” the report said.

The report said that even after he was confronted by police. Lynch “began to grab his penis and urinate again.”

The victim said that the boots she wore were bought so that she could wear them at the concert, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the police report, the victim asked Lynch, “Did you just pee down my leg?”

She said his reply was “I did?”

Related:
NHL Star and Brother Killed Day Before Sister's Wedding, Suspect Arrested

The report said that after the incident, Lynch walked away into the crowd.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said an “administrative investigation” is under way into the incident.

“All Cranston police officers recognize they are held to a higher standard and are required to act professionally both on and off-duty. Failure to adhere to this expectation will result in discipline,” he said in a statement.

Lynch agreed to pay $100 in court costs to have the charges dismissed, according to according to WJAR-TV.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Off-Duty Cop Arrested After Being Accused of Disgusting Act During Kenny Chesney Concert
Could Taylor Swift Be More Involved with Chiefs? Patrick Mahomes Says She Is 'Drawing Up Plays'
NASA Set to Bring Starliner Back, But Will Leave Crew in Space as Boeing Drama Gets Even Worse
Twin 3-Year-Old Girls Drown to Death in Tragic Situation, Sparks Police Investigation
Watch: College Football Team Sets Off Celebratory Fireworks... After Kicker Misses Game-Winning FG
See more...

Conversation