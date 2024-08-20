A former NFL offensive lineman is deflecting responsibility for his part in an incident that saw him arrested after a Dublin-bound flight was forced to turn around.

Authorities claim Gosder Cherilus urinated on a passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight, early Sunday, according to CBS.

“I’d like to address the media reports about me that surfaced today regarding a situation that occurred onboard a flight to Ireland this past weekend,” Cherilus posted on X.

“The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30AM. In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don’t normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew,” he wrote.

Cherilus pleaded not guilty to interfering with the operation of an aircraft, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest when he was arraigned Monday in East Boston District Court before posting $2,500 bail.

Massachusetts State Police said Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin, returned to Logan International Airport “because of an unruly passenger who urinated on another passenger on board.”

“Troopers verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative,” state police said, according to the Boston Globe.

“Eventually, Troopers escorted Cherilus to the jet bridge and placed him under arrest,” the statement said.

Citing a police report, CBS said, Cherilus appeared intoxicated upon his arrival at the airport and allegedly argued with a passenger over who sat where.

About one hour into the flight, state police said Cherilus approached an elderly woman, exposed himself, and emptied “his entire bladder for approximately 20 seconds.”

Court documents said flight crew members tried to deal with the 6-feet, 6-inches tall, 280-pound former NFL player, but said he was unruly and aggressive, allegedly hitting an elderly man with his right hand after urinating.

Police said due to his size, they needed two sets of handcuffs when taking Cherilus into custody.

Former NFL lineman Gosder Cherilus leaving East Boston District Court today after allegedly urinating on another passenger during a Delta Airlines flight to Dublin. He is out on a $2,500 bail. @wbz @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rhnjD7dWtT — Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) August 19, 2024

Cherilus played five seasons for the Detroit Lions, two for the Indianapolis Colts and two for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His NFL career ended following the 2016 season.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel,” Delta said in a statement.

Passengers who were on the plane that returned to Boston were put on another plane to resume their journey.

