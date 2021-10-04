Officer Reportedly Slain After Shooter Opens Fire Aboard Amtrak Train in Arizona

One person is in custody after someone opened fire Monday aboard an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, causing passengers to flee, police said.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. on a train parked at the station in the city’s downtown.

Authorities said the scene had been secured and there was no further threat.

There were no reported injuries to the crew or passengers, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said.

However, Mac Colson of KVOA-TV reported that three officers had been injured in the shooting, and one of them was killed.

Colson also reported that two suspects were involved, one of whom was killed and the other in custody.

BREAKING: Three law enforcement officers were injured in a shooting downtown, one has died. We’ve learned there are two suspects in this case. One is dead and the other is in custody. Video shows detectives taking photo evidence of a weapon. pic.twitter.com/Ug4DSPasRx — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) October 4, 2021

The Sunset Limited, Train 2, was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans and arrived at the Tucson station at 7:40 a.m., Abrams said.

There were 137 passengers and 11 crew members, he said. All were evacuated to the station.

Evan Courtney was in a lounge car when people suddenly came running in yelling: “Shots fired!”

“I grabbed my backpack and ran,” Courtney told The Associated Press via Twitter direct messaging.

He said he huddled with other passengers while looking out the window.

Courtney said he saw several tactical police officers with assault rifles behind barricades.

After 15 minutes, “police ran to us and told us to get out of the car and run in the opposite direction,” he said.

Courtney later tweeted a photo of nearly two dozen officers, including two embracing.

I caught this heart breaking moment of two officers at the scene of the fatal shooting at Tucson Amtrak Station. The @Tucson_Police @FBI have been superb. I’m safe due to their fast action. @TucsonStar @whatsuptucson @KVOA pic.twitter.com/WPB8BmRzyd — Evan Courtney (@EvanCourtney) October 4, 2021

Dramatic video on social media taken from a camera at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum showed some of the shooting.

Multiple shots could be heard from inside a train before a man, who appeared to be a security officer with a dog, boarded in the middle of the second-to-last car through an open door.

Two bystanders backed away and then ran past a baggage cart, joining four others as they ushered each other into the last car and the door slid shut.

One shot was heard and the security officer, holding a gun, backed off the train with the dog still on the leash.

He ran behind a structure on the train platform as a man appeared at the passenger car door, fired three shots toward the fleeing man and dog, and disappeared back inside.

Video from the Amtrak Station in #Tucson. The first shots were fired inside the train. A police officer and K9 responded, entering the train where they were met by the suspect, who shot at the officer as he sought cover. pic.twitter.com/vYyYU8kzQL — Tucson Tomorrow (@TucsonTomorrow) October 4, 2021

Tucson, home to the University of Arizona, is 113 miles south of Phoenix.

