Whistleblower's Suicide Note Released: 'I Pray Boeing Pays'

 By George C. Upper III  May 20, 2024 at 5:22am
Authorities in South Carolina have ruled the death of Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett a suicide after a more than two-month-long investigation.

The 62-year-old Barnett’s body was found in his orange 2015 Dodge Ram on March 9 during a welfare check by workers at the Charleston Holiday Inn where he was staying, according to WCBD-TV.

He was declared dead at the scene from “what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the Charleston County Coroner’s Office reported initially.

Evidence gathered at the scene, including security footage from the hotel’s camera system, appeared to back up that initial finding, the outlet noted.

In the truck, which did not appear to have tampered with after footage showed it backing into a parking space at the hotel around 8:45 p.m. on March 8, police found a handgun in Barnett’s right hand as well a notebook on the passenger seat containing what WCSC called “erratic writings.”

The Charleston Police Department released a picture of Barnett’s suicide note, saying that the former Boeing quality inspector had been “going through a period of serious personal distress” and had a history of symptoms indicating that he suffered from “post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, sadness, fear of impending death of others and intrusive thoughts.”

the suicide note found by police on the passenger seat of John Barnett's pickup truck
This photograph shows the suicide note found by police on the passenger seat of John Barnett’s pickup truck on March 9, 2024. (Charleston Police Department)

The image of Barnett’s note was published with some graphic language blurred out, and included messages of anger directed at Boeing as well as more loving sentiments for friends and family.

Should there be a larger investigation into Boeing?

“I can’t do this any longer!!!” the largest writing on the note said. “Enough!! Boeing!!!”

“I pray the motherf**ers that destroyed my life pay!!!” it added. “Bury me face down so Boeing and their lying a** leaders can kiss my a**.”

Barnett was also apparently disappointed with the processes for whistleblowers and their protection, which he said was “f***ed up.”

To his family, however, Barnett wrote “I love you all,” claiming that he was “at peace” after having “found my purpose.”

He also wrote that he “wasn’t stoned when I wrote this,” and added “… really!” which would seem to indicate that Barnett had a history of drug use with which his family or friends would have been familiar.

Finally, Barnett warned, “America, come together or die!!” and added, “Trump 2024.”

Barnett had been in Charleston to be deposed in relation to a whistleblower complaint he filed with OSHA in 2017 against Boeing, where he had worked for 32 years. Barnett spent nearly half of those years as a quality manager, WCSC reported.

The U.S. Department of Labor is scheduled to begin hearings next month, according to WCSC.

It has been an honor to serve the Barnett Family during this difficult time,” Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said in a statement cited by WCBD. “It is my hope that the world will remember John Barnett not for the manner in which he died, but for the manner in which he lived.”

Individuals struggling with depression, intrusive thoughts, or other issues related to self-harm — or who know someone who is — can seek help by calling or texting the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or by chatting online at 988lifeline.org for free and confidential support.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

