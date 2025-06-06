Officials Activate 'Critically Missing Adult Alert' After Navy Sailor Disappears from Barracks

A missing Navy sailor has sparked a wide search — as well as a harrowing alert from local authorities.

Virginia State Police issued a “Critically Missing Adult Alert” on Tuesday after 21-year-old Navy culinary specialist Angelina Resendiz hadn’t been seen for a few days.

The police took to Facebook, as well as its own online services, to make the harrowing announcement:

Resendiz, described as being 5’0” and weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on May 29 at 10:00 a.m. “at her barracks in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk.”

The notice was unable to give a description of her clothing, and she appeared to be without a vehicle.

Ominously, the alert made clear that this was potentially a life-or-death matter.

“THIS DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO THEIR HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY,” the Facebook post read.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is looking into the matter.

ABC News spoke to Resendiz’s mother, who stressed that her daughter would never miss work under any circumstances.

The mother said Resendiz joined the Navy in 2023 “because she felt it was something that called her.”

“She thought that one day she might be able to cook for the president and other world leaders,” the mother added of Resendiz’s culinary talent.

The mom continued, “She worked really hard on her ship.”

Of note, the mother revealed that there had been another person that had originally gone missing alongside Resendiz.

However, while “that person showed up Monday,” Resendiz did not, according to her mother.

“There are no answers for me,” she said. “I just want my kid, she doesn’t deserve to be missing.”

“My kid is missing, and she wouldn’t just unauthorized leave without permission. Angie’s too scared to miss work; she wouldn’t do that. Something is wrong … I need to start looking for my kid. I don’t know what’s going on,” she added, per CBS News.

The police alert was issued Tuesday night.

The Navy is fully cooperating with the investigation, while the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said, “Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing.”

Resendiz was described by her mother and friends as “fun, loving, kind, compassionate, uplifting.”

If seen, people should call 911.

Otherwise, anyone with information on Resendiz’s whereabouts are being urged to call (877) 579-3648.

