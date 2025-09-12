Ohio Governor Announces Crime Crackdown Following Viral Cincinnati Attacks

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Cincinnati Democrat Mayor Aftab Pureval announced new policies meant to deal with violent crime in the city, a move which comes months after a shocking viral video showed a mob of assailants beating passersby.

The new approach will hinge on technology assets, as well as assistance from state and federal law enforcement, according to a Tuesday report from WLWT-TV.

DeWine said the state will soon be sending in more manpower, a move they have already replicated in cities like Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Youngstown, and Toledo.

Members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will work with police in Cincinnati to conduct crime reduction operations.

Part of the campaign is called the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Force Team. The effort is targeted at people currently wanted for violent crime, as well as those who have served time and are now violating the terms of their release, according to a report from WCPO-TV.

Some state troopers have already deployed.

“This ongoing initiative has led to more than a dozen arrests so far. These are people who are wanted on charges such as arson, burglary, sexual assault and murder,” DeWine said, per WLWT.

The Ohio Investigative Unit will offer additional support in the mission.

“This unit enforces Ohio’s alcohol laws and will be paying increased attention to liquor establishments in high crime areas where patrons are known to sell drugs and who are known to illegally possess firearms,” the official added.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge asserted that the partnerships will improve crime prevention strategies that had previously been working.

“And let me be crystal clear. The only people who should feel uncomfortable right now are those who seek to cause harm to people, to neighborhoods, to property,” she said.

“If you are committing violence or threatening our community, our communities know this. We are united and we are coming to our community. Today is a message loud and clear. We are growing our partnerships,” Theetge added.

Theetge has received substantial scorn for her handling of the viral beating videos from Cincinnati, which showed a crowd of black assailants mobbing and attacking white people.

The footage showed one white man being knocked to the ground, kicked, and punched in the head by multiple black people.

When a white woman tried to help, she was hit in the back of the head by a female attacker.

