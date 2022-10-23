Parler Share
Ohio Youth Football Coach Gunned Down in Front of Players: 'He Loved Every Last One of These Kids'

 By Richard Moorhead  October 23, 2022 at 7:31am
Residents of Cincinnati are mourning the untimely loss of a youth football coach who was shot and killed after a practice last week.

Trojan Black” football coach Jermaine Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility after a team event on Tuesday, according to ABC. Another man who was shot is expected to survive.

Knox “died in front of his players,” reported WXIX-TV in Newport, Kentucky, a station that covers the Cincinnati area.

“It ​sounded like it was right out in my front yard. Four quick shots, and then two shots after that,” JoAnn Wolf, who lives near the area, told WCPO-TV in Cincinnati. “And you could just hear I mean kids crying and screaming.”

Authorities haven’t indicated what caused the shooting. No arrest has been made.

But Knox has not been forgotten in the community.

Hundreds attended a vigil commemorating the coach’s life on Wednesday, according to WLWT-T. in Cincinnati.

A man who spoke in Knox’s memory described his sadness that what is intended as a safe area for local youth had been scarred by violent crime.

A pastor who memorialized the community figure known as “Coach Maine” or “King Maine” described the coach as an anchor of the community.

“He was out here because he knew these kids needed him,” Pastor Peterson Mingo said of Knox’s role in youth athletics, according to WLWT.

Those who knew Knox described him as a man who loved mentoring youth through football.

“If you knew Maine, you knew he loved every last one of these kids,” a vigil attendee said of the dead coach, according to WLWT.

“There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for anyone.”

Another mourner spoke of Knox as a charitable soul.

“Good man. I can’t say anything bad about him because he didn’t have a bad bone, and he had a good heart,” the mourner said, according to WLWT.

“He’s going to be truly missed.”

Police continue to search for a suspect in the shooting as of last week, according to ABC.

They’re asking the public to provide information.

Conversation