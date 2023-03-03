Parler Share
Commentary

OJ Simpson's Opinion on Murdaugh Murders Goes Viral - He Thinks Defendant Made Major Mistake in Trial

 By Johnathan Jones  March 3, 2023 at 1:40pm
O.J. Simpson commented on the Alex Murdaugh trial in a pair of videos he posted on Twitter and said he did not understand why people kept asking him about it.

The former actor and football star was either unaware of the irony of the statement or has completely mastered the art of playing dumb.

“I don’t know why they think I’m an expert,” he said in a viral video hours before the verdict was reached. “People keep asking me my opinion of the Alex Murdaugh trial.”

Murdaugh was convicted Thursday of murdering his wife and son in 2021. He was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms.

Simpson said he had kept up with the case, and only briefly touched on how it related to his own 1995 trial, in which he was accused of stabbing his estranged wife and her friend to death.

Simpson did not testify in his own defense when he was tried and acquitted for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Murdaugh spoke for days, and Simpson said he felt that was a major mistake — given he personally felt the attorney and South Carolina legal scion was guilty.

“When he took the stand, the guy who is a habitual liar, I did watch,” Simpson said. “I thought it was probably a mistake because the guy is an admitted liar.”

Simpson knew the details of Murdaugh’s trial down to the letter, including the disgraced lawyer’s alleged embezzlement from his former firm and questions that were raised about the death of one of his former housekeepers.

Simpson said in his estimation, Murdaugh had hoped to relate to just one juror in the hope of ending the trial with a hung jury.

“There was a lot of reasonable doubt there,” he said.

Simpson’s decision to evaluate the case was interesting for obvious reasons.

Conservative radio host John Ziegler shared the video and tore into Simpson.

“Man who killed his wife and her friend, and beat the charges despite not having the guts to take [the] stand, wonders why people might think he’s an expert on an obviously guilty rich guy on trial for murdering his wife…,” Ziegler wrote.

After jurors returned a verdict, Simpson posted another video in which he concluded Murdaugh’s lies were too much for him to overcome.

“It’s done, he said. “Down goes Murdaugh.”

Neither of Simpson’s videos appeared to be deep fakes, which would almost be more believable than the truth, which is he of all people made a conscious decision to comment on a case in which a wealthy man was accused of a double murder.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




