Olympic Commentator Fired for Supposedly 'Sexist' On-Air Remark - But Female Co-Host's Response Was Telling

At this point, one must wonder why anyone would stake their livelihood on a job that requires speaking in public.

In an example of cancel culture run amok, the European television network Eurosport fired Olympic swimming commentator Bob Ballard for an allegedly sexist joke so tame that even his female co-host laughed in the moment.

According to the U.K. Independent, Ballard made his joke after the Australia’s women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team won the gold medal.

“Well the women [are] just finishing off,” Ballard said in a viral 15-second clip posted to the social media platform X.

Then came an obvious throwaway remark that should have landed like a lame joke — at least to a reasonable listener.

“You know what women like, hanging around, do the makeup,” he said.

“Outrageous, Bob,” co-host Lizzie Simmonds replied with a laugh one might describe as polite at best. “Some of the men are doing that as well.”

Was Ballard’s remark funny? Not really. In fact, it made little sense in the swimming context.

Speaking of context, however, has anyone associated with the Olympics lost his or her job on account of Friday’s blasphemous opening ceremonies?

If you mock Jesus Christ, you can call it art and accuse others of misinterpreting you. But if you crack a stupid joke about women and makeup, you lose your job.

Welcome to what once passed for Western Civilization.

It should be noted that right up until the cancel mob got him, Ballard seemed happy and enthused about his job:

Not that it did him any good, but Ballard did have support on social media.

“Bob Ballard is a good guy made a joke that 99.9% laughed it off or took no notice and he gets removed from commentating. Utterly shameful from @eurosport,” one user wrote on X.

Another X user noted the joke’s tameness and pointed to an apparent double standard.

“I can’t imagine the Australian swimmers taking offence. Why didn’t the same thing happen to the female commentator who made the joke about ‘men leaving their clothes on the floor’ when a rookie male swimmer didn’t put his gear in the receptacle?” the user tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Independent reported Simmonds’ “outrageous” reply without mentioning that she had laughed during the exchange with Ballard. In other words, the establishment media has no problem misleading readers so as to promote this rancid cancel culture.

Unfortunately, Ballard caved to the woke mob by issuing the standard hostage-video-style apology.

“The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offence. It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologise,” the commentator said.

“I am a massive advocate of women’s sport. I shall miss the Eurosport team, dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics. No further comment will be issued. Thank you,” he added.

Thus, the woke mob received its pound of flesh.

Now that Ballard’s very public Maoist struggle session has produced a statement of contrition, perhaps the mob will allow him to earn a living again someday.

