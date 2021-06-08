Commentary
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a news conference on April 20, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
Omar Trashes USA: US Has Committed 'Unthinkable Atrocities' Just Like Hamas and Taliban

Cameron Arcand June 8, 2021 at 4:33pm

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday made a comparison between the United States and terrorist groups when sharing a video clip of a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Twitter.

During the hearing, Omar asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken how victims of war crimes would be able to seek justice at the domestic and international levels.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” she tweeted.

Yes, a sitting congresswoman drew a straight line from her own country to groups with the sole purpose of terrorizing innocent people as a means of harnessing power.

It’s true that the U.S. has grave crimes in its past, including slavery, the ill treatment of Native Americans and the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

But there is an inescapable difference between this country and the Taliban.

The U.S. is a work in progress, striving every day to more fully realize the ideals upon which it was founded.

There have of course been failures in our experiment in liberty. But we recognize them as just that: failures that undermine the very point of our great nation.

Another obvious difference is the fact that Omar is free to criticize her country in the first place — and not only that, but publicly post her criticism on social media for the world to see.

The same cannot be said of someone living under the heel of the Taliban.

Any attempt to equate the U.S. to groups like the Taliban and Hamas is absolutely unacceptable, especially coming from someone who is representing Americans in their own federal government.

Democrats and Republicans alike need to condemn this reckless rhetoric being spewed by Omar and the far left.

It is clear that Americans are no longer unified by a set of values and a commitment to founding principles.

But this tweet only adds fuel to the fire.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Conversation