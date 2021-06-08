Omar Trashes USA: US Has Committed 'Unthinkable Atrocities' Just Like Hamas and Taliban

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday made a comparison between the United States and terrorist groups when sharing a video clip of a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Twitter.

During the hearing, Omar asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken how victims of war crimes would be able to seek justice at the domestic and international levels.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” she tweeted.

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Yes, a sitting congresswoman drew a straight line from her own country to groups with the sole purpose of terrorizing innocent people as a means of harnessing power.

It’s true that the U.S. has grave crimes in its past, including slavery, the ill treatment of Native Americans and the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

But there is an inescapable difference between this country and the Taliban.

The U.S. is a work in progress, striving every day to more fully realize the ideals upon which it was founded.

Do you love America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

There have of course been failures in our experiment in liberty. But we recognize them as just that: failures that undermine the very point of our great nation.

Another obvious difference is the fact that Omar is free to criticize her country in the first place — and not only that, but publicly post her criticism on social media for the world to see.

The same cannot be said of someone living under the heel of the Taliban.

When you can’t tell the difference between democratic countries that operate justice courts under the rule of law, and a registered terrorist organization that executes dissenters in the streets, you have no business sitting as a representative of Americans in the US Congress. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 8, 2021

Lol US Israel and the Taliban…I cannot how is this woman a member of Congress?! — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) June 8, 2021

Any attempt to equate the U.S. to groups like the Taliban and Hamas is absolutely unacceptable, especially coming from someone who is representing Americans in their own federal government.

Democrats and Republicans alike need to condemn this reckless rhetoric being spewed by Omar and the far left.

It is clear that Americans are no longer unified by a set of values and a commitment to founding principles.

But this tweet only adds fuel to the fire.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.