Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday to stop Big Tech companies from deplatforming political candidates, including significant fines for social media providers found guilty of the practice.

DeSantis signed SB 7072 at Florida International University in Miami that intends to end social media censorship of Florida political candidates.

Today, Floridians are being guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley power grab on speech, thought, and content. We the people are standing up to tech totalitarianism with the signing of Florida’s Big Tech Bill. https://t.co/cDewFJiEPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 24, 2021

“This session, we took action to ensure that ‘We the People,’ real Floridians across the Sunshine State, are guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley elites,” said DeSantis, reported by ABC Action News.

“Many in our state have experienced censorship and other tyrannical behavior firsthand in Cuba and Venezuela.

“If Big Tech censors enforce rules inconsistently, to discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology, they will now be held accountable,” the governor added.

The bill’s text prohibits social media platforms “from willfully deplatforming a candidate; providing requirements for public contracts and economic incentives related to entities that have been convicted or held civilly liable for antitrust violations; providing that social media platforms that fail to comply with specified requirements and prohibitions commit an unfair or deceptive act or practice; authorizing the Department of Legal Affairs to investigate suspected violations under the Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and bring specified actions for such violations.”

The bill also includes strong penalties against social media platforms caught in violation of the law. SB 7072 includes a $250,000 fine per day.

The Verge reported, “The law wouldn’t apply to temporary social media bans on a candidate, and wouldn’t apply to instances where a platform removes specific posts that violate that platform’s terms of service.”

The outlet added, “But any social media ban that lasts longer than 60 days would result in a fine, and, the platforms would have to make available to users any content the candidate posted before their account became inactive.”

Bill sponsor and State Senate Republican Ray Rodrigues said “big tech is not a free market” and that the state has a role in regulating such companies, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“When the battle is between a monopoly on one side and hard-working Americans on the other, the right side of history has always been on the side of the people,” Rodrigues said.

“It has never been on the side of the monopolies, not in this country,” the outlet reported.

Critics have referred to the bill as the “Donald Trump Bill,” according to ABC Action News. Not everyone is pleased with the new bill.

The Internet Association provided a statement of its opposition to the new Florida law.

Robert Callahan, the Internet Association’s senior vice president of state government affairs, commented on the recent passage of Florida SB 7072.

“The Florida Legislature has decided to put politics over policy with the passage of SB 7072. The bill is unconstitutional, arbitrarily exempts large Florida-based corporations, and will hurt the citizens of the state,” he said.

